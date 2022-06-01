The 91st Athens Old Fiddlers Contest gave the crowd a grand finish Saturday with a skilled veteran battling a younger champion.
When the verdict was in, Carl Hopkins walked away with the top prize, while Ridge Roberts was runner-up. First place was worth $600, while second payed $400.
At age 62, Hopkins has made the strings sizzle at his previous stops this year. He walked away with Grand Champion honors at the Llano Fiddle Fest in April, then a couple of weeks later, won in Halletsville. He was fifth in the 2021 Athens contest.
Roberts, just 19, has already racked up a shelf full of bowing titles. The Hood County native won the Athens event in 2018, and repeated in 2019. Roberts entered his first fiddling contest as a 10-year-old in Alvarado in 2013. In 2015, he won the junior division at the Colorado State Fiddling Contest. In 2015 and 2016, he was Texas state champion. His recent album "Lone Star Fiddler," demonstrates his skills on a variety of styles. The soft spoken teen could be seen, Saturday, backing other fiddlers on guitar when not engaged in his specialty.
This year's Athens fiddling competition brought the usual array of competitors in each age group, entertaining the large crowd on the west side of the Henderson County Courthouse lawn. The attendance wasn't confined to that area, as it spilled over to all sides of the historical building that has been the backdrop for the fiddling fest for nine decades. The array of food and refreshment stands served everything from street tacos to funnel cakes.
There was even a talent show on the Tyler Street side, featuring kids showing their dancing skills. A walk around the Courthouse was often met with the sweet sound of fiddler's warming up for their turn on the stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.