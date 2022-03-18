Hope Springs Water presents LaughWELL from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Cain Center featuring The Skit Guys.
This is a fun, family friendly event hoping to raise $50,000 to help bring clean water, improved sanitation, public health, and hygiene education to the world.
Tickets are $60 each and dress for the event is comfortable attire. There are a limited number of tickets available. Dessert and coffee are sponsored by Treehouse Cupcakes.
The Skit Guys, Tommy Woodard and Eddie James, use humor to break down walls for God's truth to enter. They perform a variety of hilarious improvisational routines, skits, videos, and include some audience participation in their shows. They also have a new movie called Family Camp coming out this May in theaters only.
There are multiple sponsorship levels available on the Eventbrite ticket page also. Please visit https://bit.ly/laughwell2022 for more information and for ticket sales.
