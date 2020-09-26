With the stage still dark, the Henderson County Performing Arts Center continues its numerous efforts to entertain the community.
“Hope Springs Hero,” written by Steve Leach will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 on KLVQ 94.5 FM.
HCPAC’s fourth radio play about a chance encounter that promises to change some things for petty criminal Eddie Wayne “Trout” Spradlin.
While out for a little prowl on the streets of Hope Springs, he becomes the unlikeliest of heroes, thanks to a kind lady in the path of a passing bus.
There are surprises in store—and a few secrets revealed—as Trout and his girlfriend Caprice mingle with some folks from the classier side of the tracks, and find out what it means to be a “Hope Springs Hero.”
The theater has received many accolades for their programs that are also available as podcasts after they air.
The radio program is a great way to stay involved in the community while social distancing the actors who are all volunteers.
“Hope Springs Hero” stars HCPAC veterans Ami Hickmon, John Wilson, Sue Oates, Jim Ogburn, James Mychael, Cameron Griffis and Mary McCreary.
“We’ve had so many great comments on our radio plays. Now that they're on our new podcast as well, they're available anytime. But there’s still something about gathering the family together for a good, old-fashion radio show.” Wilson said.
The partnership with KLVQ has been a real help to the theater, but they still need help to turn the lights back on when this is over. Live performances have been postponed to 2021.
“We’re also asking for donations of $56 for 56 years of non-stop entertainment at 400 Gibson Rd. It’s a little for a lot and we really need it right now. Donations can be made at HCPAC.org.”
