Hope for Girls, which is based in Athens, delivered 75 hygiene kits to girls in Ethiopia a few weeks ahead of May 28, which is Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day. This day is done on a global level to highlight the importance that millions of women and girls around the world are stigmatized, excluded, and discriminated against simply because they menstruate.
Hope Springs Water, which expanded to include these school-based hygiene programs in 2016, can be found all over Athens to purchase and it achieves its mission by drilling water wells, building sanitary latrines, and teaching public health and hygiene-related practices.
A school director in Ethiopia approached Hope Springs Water in 2016 and asked, “Do you have anything to empower women?” HSW was taken aback and began to ask their own questions and soon learned of the inherent struggle that women and girls in Ethiopia face due to the natural process of menstruation where there is much concern and shame associated with their bodies.
Due to the lack of education and communication about this topic, young girls are not prepared to properly care for themselves and they are faced with a large obstacle in order to continue their education. The latest data from WHO and UNICEF states that in 2018 and 2019, between 15% and 25% of girls in West Africa missed school due to menstruation.
In countries like Ethiopia, girls resort to using old clothes, bed stuffing, newspaper, and leaves to manage menstruation. These options do not give them the security to be in public without the risk of an embarrassing red stain. Without that security, girls stay home from school and absenteeism starts to climb and as missed days add up and it gets harder to learn, these girls are forced to drop out of school. This causes the circle of poverty to continue in the developing world.
Through their own research and cultural understanding, Hope for Girls was designed to meet the hygiene and education needs for these young girls and they provide Menstrual Hygiene Management kits and education to help empower them.
Volunteers sew and prepare these MHM kits year-round and each kit can last a girl two to three years for less than $10 per kit.
During distribution, Hope for Girls works with the school directors in educating children about reproductive health and hygiene as they believe that education and communication is the first step to shattering the stigma around the topic.
Days like May 28 which was Menstrual Hygiene Day allow for publicizing information in the media and helps to engage decision-makers in policy dialogue with an overarching goal to build a world where no one is held back because they menstruate by 2030.
May 28 has symbolic meaning as May is the 5th month of the year, and the average length of menstruation is 5 days every month and the menstrual cycle averages 28 days.
Hope for Girls is always looking for volunteers to help sew the kits and donations of items such as wash clothes and individual bars of soap can be donated by appointment. If you would like to help donate to the cost of the kits which are $10 each, donations are accepted at www.HopeSpringsWater.org and any questions about the organization can be answered at 903-292-1781.
