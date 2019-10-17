The East Texas Crisis Center presents the HOPE Awards to individuals in the community who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help victims/survivors of domestic violence. Honorable Randy Daniel and Beth Faught, these two have been a huge asset to us and we appreciate and love them very much. They both have a heart full of compassion and they do not mind stepping out a little to help us or the victims. We also gave an award to the Henderson County District Clerks Office for Agency of the Year for their going beyond the call of duty assisting victims/survivors of domestic violence. They are always there to help with any questions that we have and they are so kind to the ones we send to them.
