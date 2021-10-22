10-21-21 AISD wildart.jpeg

First-grade students at South Athens Elementary recently dissected owl pellets. The pellets are the indigestible parts of an owl’s meal — such as fur, bones and feathers — which form into small masses that are regurgitated by the bird. It’s a great way for students to learn about the food chain, even if some of them, like Emiliana Cleto, are a little leery at first.

