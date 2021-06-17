Bristol Hospice-Pathways invited residents of area nursing homes to enjoy a day of fishing at the Hooked on Seniors event June 10 at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.
Charles Prince, 80, casts a line with Church Well, 63, and Jack Barnes, 75, and Activity Director Dianna Reich of Advance Rehabilitation in Athens.
Joe Rose, 83, fishes with fellow residents Jannetta Stectoe and Wenanah Anderson of Pleasant Manor in Waxahachie.
