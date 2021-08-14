Several former students, football players and a colleague of the late Harold Cook recently gathered with family members for the presentation of a commemorative plaque to Athens ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Zack Harrell (second from the left) to be placed in the field house trophy case. Pictured holding the plaque is Coach Cook’s daughter, Shelley Stukas. Cook was born and raised in Athens, where he played football at AHS and met his wife of 59 years, Tommie Layfield Cook (pictured to the right of her daughter). For more than 30 years, Coach Cook taught math and coached several sports at Athens Junior High and High School. He also helped to launch the Lady Hornets softball program. He passed away in April of 2021.
Honoring Coach Cook
Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
