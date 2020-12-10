Honey can be a tasty addition to a recipe and a valuable addition to your healthy diet, Janelle Cole of Milk and Honey Meadows told the Athens Kiwanis on Tuesday.
The milk on their farm refers to the goats raised there, but the subject for the Kiwanis was on the substance that's recorded use goes back to biblical times.
"If you've watched the news for about the last 10 years, you should know that honeybees are really important," Cole said. "They say we'd have to give up one meal a day if we lost the honeybees."
So much of our food supply depends on the bees that Albert Einstein has been quoted as saying we'd only last about four years without them.
She and her husband Robert have been on the 7.5 acre Malakoff property for about 10 years.
"All four of my children are beekeepers," Cole said. "My two oldest boys are Master Gardeners here in Henderson County."
Cole told of the importance of finding local honey. That's honey that was produced within about 50 miles from your home. You should "know your beekeeper," Cole said.
Knowing where the bees that produced the honey live, whether it's been heated and what kind of forage is near the bees habitat are all important bits of information.
To protect bees, wise use of chemicals is an important practice. If you use them, late in the day is best. Avoid spraying on newly blooming vegetation. Also choose organic products when possible and be aware that not all organic materials are safe for bees.
When asked how long a jar of honey is good, Cole said there is no expiration date.
"They found honey in Pharaoh's tomb that was still safe and consumable. " Cole said. "It goes back to the viscosity, Nothing can grow in it or live in it."
