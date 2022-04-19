Athens native Cutter Carpenter will be competing for the first time in Henderson County as a Pro this Saturday evening during the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo.
There will be at least two other East Texans competing throughout the weekend also, including team roper, Wenceslao “Lightning” Aguilera, who is ranked third in world standings for Team Roping (Headers).
Carpenter is currently enjoying his rookie year as a calf roper on the pro circuit, while also competing as a calf and team roper on the college level. He attended Trinity Valley Community College on a full rodeo scholarship and graduated last summer before transferring to Texas A&M-Commerce where he is currently on the rodeo team.
He purchased his pro rodeo permit earlier this year and then his good calf horse got injured very badly and had to be put down. He competed at his first pro rodeo at the Bell County PRCA Rodeo with a borrowed horse and placed second in calf roping. He just recently purchased a new calf horse and is excited to compete in a busy summer schedule with him.
Although Carpenter is a first generation pro, he has won lots of titles, including 11 wins in calf roping on the amateur circuit and qualified for multiple amateur finals, including having the fastest time during the third round of the 2020 Cinch United Finals Rodeo. He currently sits in the top five in multiple categories in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Southern Region.
Former Athens resident and Texas Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Calf Roper, Jeff Chapman, was an influence on Carpenter at a young age and he says that he gained a love for the sport from Chapman’s style of coaching and insight into the mental side of roping.
Mentally, Carpenter saids that when he competes, he tries to treat each run the same as a practice run and tries to make it the best run he can on the calf he has drawn. Physically, he practices as much as he can during the week and keeps his horses exercised.
He attributes a lot of his success in the past year to the Kueckelhan Family that he resides with while attending A&M-Commerce. He assists them with the calves that they send to rodeos and so he gets lots of practice during the week roping, tying, and sorting.
This week, he will be competing at a college rodeo on Friday evening before coming to Athens to compete Saturday night.
“The Andrews family always brings a good set of stock to the Athens rodeo and the rodeo committee does an excellent job of putting the rodeo on, so I am looking forward to making a good run and getting a hometown win,” he said.
Come cheer Carpenter and Lightning this Friday and Saturday at the 36th Annual Henderson County First Responders Rodeo benefitting the Henderson County Peace Officers Association and Henderson County Fire Chiefs Association.
With a purse of $18,500, patrons will definitely get a good show watching the action of bull riding, roping, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the Go Blue program will be there on Friday evening with Ident-A-Kid kits, bounce houses, and games.
The Go Texan Crawfish Boil and Fish Fry is Friday evening for $25 per person and the BBQ Cookoff will take place Saturday. For information on these, contact Stephen Magee at Elder Dodge.
The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. on both nights. Bullfighters Only will be competing in sanctioned events after the rodeo and then love to meet their fans. The Wesley Pruitt band on Friday and Jason Boland and the Stragglers on Saturday will close the evenings with concerts.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and child tickets, age 4 to 12, are $12.50, with age 3 and under being free. Parking is $5 and is cash only.
Tickets are available at Elder Dodge, Cowboy Headquarters, BootBarn, VeraBank, First State Bank, or online at Eventbrite.
