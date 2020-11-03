A diverse crowd assembled along the sides of Highway 19 Saturday with American flags and signs of support to honor Sgt. Harold Preston. The 41-year police veteran’s motorcade had driven nearly four hours from Houston to North Athens Cemetery where the hometown hero was laid to rest.
Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call within mere months of retiring. A woman locked out of her apartment by her estranged husband contacted police for assistance. Her 14-year-old son unlocked the door, with police behind him, when his father and her husband Elmer Manzano open fired on Preston and another officer who was wounded. There was a gunfire exchange where Preston shot Manzano, 51, in the stomach. Investigators believe the woman and her son were trying to collect their belongings from the location. Manzano has been arrested.
Preston was born in 1955 and attended Bishop Heights Elementary. His family relocated to Houston and Preston graduated from Jack Yates High School. He joined the Houston Police Department in 1979. Preston patrolled the streets of Houston over four decades and earned nearly two dozen commendations. He has been called a hero by his Chief, helped his colleagues and saved lives. Some had encouraged him to take a desk the last bit of his retirement, but Preston loved what he did and enjoyed helping others.
During his funeral, several gave emotionally charged and moving tributes to Preston.
“He will be remembered as a calm steadying Supervisor who never lost his enjoyment of the job, and loved mentoring new patrol officers and Sergeants,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. “In recognition of his extraordinary bravery and selfless efforts to protect the community, the Houston Police Department is honored to posthumously present its most prestigious award, the Medal of Valor to Sgt. Harold Preston.”
According to the Houston Chronicle, Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “He could have retired years ago. But let me say something: When you find your purpose, when you know your calling, when you know your mission. You stay the course.”
Preston’s daughter described him as a man who laughed at his own jokes, loved to snack on pecans and read the newspaper.
“He laughed at his own jokes all the time, sometimes before the joke came out he would be laughing,” said Allison Preston, his daughter. “He helped every single person, no matter where they came from, no matter how they treated him. Just be kind to everybody. I love you dad, I love you, I really do, I really do.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said the event was a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. He asked to join him in prayer for the family.
Preston will be missed by many and is survived by his parents, daughter, fiancee and many other family, friends and fellow officers. Donations can be made in his honor to local domestic violence groups, such as East Crisis Center and Family Peace Project, or to his Athens home church, Allen Chapel AME, which his great great grandparents helped establish.
“We played together as kids,” Pastor Bill Burton said. Burton is the current pastor at Allen Chapel and also has a masters certification in law enforcement.
“The Houston Police Department was so helpful. Him having one job for 41 years speaks volumes about his love for his job. I could see the love of his HPD department by their participation. That is the fellowship and camaraderie of the profession and it is a very worth profession. People don’t realize the sacrifices officers make on a daily basis. When they put those suits on, they don’t realize if they will make it back home.”
Manzano is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder, aggravated assault and two federal charges for gun possession by a felon. He could potentially face life in prison or the death penalty. His next hearing is Dec. 2.
Houston has lost two officers in 2020. Preston and Fellow officer, Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox who was killed in May when a police helicopter crashed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.