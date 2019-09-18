Homecoming festivities will kick-off with the annual homecoming parade at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Mighty Hornets band will step out of the Athens High School parking lot and travel around the courthouse returning to the parking lot to finish.
Afterwards the Fourth Annual Hornet Hall of Fame dinner, which is reservation only, will be held at the Athens Country Club and will honor three alumni.
The Hornet Hall of Fame was started four years ago to honor the extraordinary men and women who have walked the Athens hallways.
This year's honorees are Randy Jones, Class of 1975, Dr. Joe Mike Murphy, Class of 1970 and USAF Sgt. Timothy Johnson, class of 2003.
The Athens Hornets face the Ferris Yellowjackets on their home turf, Bruce Field. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the homecoming announcements happening during half-time.
The festivities will be a great family experience for all the Athens Hornets fans. If you have questions about any of the events, call Athens High School at 903-677-6920.
The Hornet Hall of Fame induction dinner will be broadcast live on our Athens ISD Facebook page beginning about 7:30 for anyone who’d like to join in.
