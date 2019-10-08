Trinidad ISD announces 2019 Homecoming Queen and King
nominees.
Sitting L-R :Senior- Hunter Robinson, Senior- Eryn Airheart
Standing L-R: Senior-Ro'mal Womack, Freshman-Gauge Carmen, Freshman -Payton Wendt, Sophmore-Tabitha Helton, Sophmore-Ethan Carmon, Junior- Baily Lenox, Junior- Clayton Pierce, and Senior Ashlee Stevenson.
Crowning of the King and Queen will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19. Trinidad Trojan Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Vs Saint Joesph Eagles.
Admission is: Adults - $5 Students - $3
Courtesy photo
