Trinidad ISD announces 2019 Homecoming Queen and King

nominees.

Sitting L-R :Senior- Hunter Robinson, Senior- Eryn Airheart

Standing L-R: Senior-Ro'mal Womack, Freshman-Gauge Carmen, Freshman -Payton Wendt, Sophmore-Tabitha Helton, Sophmore-Ethan Carmon, Junior- Baily Lenox, Junior- Clayton Pierce, and Senior Ashlee Stevenson. 

Crowning of the King and Queen will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19. Trinidad Trojan Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Vs Saint Joesph Eagles. 

Admission is:  Adults - $5 Students - $3

