Charles Tidmore and his wife Zan are no strangers to the building industry. His father C.W. started building homes in Athens in the '60s. He started in 1974. When the couple entered the adventure of “empty nesting” they thought it may be neat to provide a community for others in their situation looking for a change.
It did not take long to realize that his homes appealed to a broader group of people than empty nesters. Young couples, families and singles are also enjoying the space.
“I have found that a wide variety of people are finding it suits their needs,” he said.
Bryson Park Townhomes are in a quiet neighborhood on Bryson Street. Each unit has its own fenced-in outdoor space and is around 870 square feet with internet, water, trash pickup and cable all included in the monthly rent. The duplexes were laid out in a specific way to keep the trees in place. Raised dishwashers were installed for easier access which people with mobility or back issues will appreciate.
Pets are welcome with no deposit and ceramic tile is installed throughout. There is a master bedroom and additional room which can be used for guest space or office. One unique feature is that lawn maintenance is included in the rent as well. The entire property is tobacco free and no smoking is permitted inside or outside.
“It is for someone who still wants independent living, but does not want the responsibility of yard maintenance or a full size house,” Tidmore said.
If you would like additional information on this property call Charles Tidmore directly at 903-681-7882 or visit on the web at www.brysonparkathens.com.
