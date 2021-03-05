Keep Athens Beautiful will present the 2021 Home and Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at the Henderson County Fair Complex, 5356 Hwy. 31. Admission is free, donations will be accepted for parking.
“Keep Athens Beautiful is excited once again to host the Home and Garden show at Fair Park,” said Carol Morton, Keep Athens Beautiful Executive Director.
There will be demonstrations by the Henderson County Master Gardeners and seminars on various topics including meal prepping, vegetable gardening and by R&R Restoration and Renovation.
Vendors including Athens Sales & Tractors will be present, there will also be mulch on site. There will be a booth on solar panel energy, boutiques, decor and more.
“Keep Athens Beautiful would like to thank the sponsors and vendors for their support this year,” Morton said. “We feel fortunate to even be able to have it with all that has been going this past year.”
Raffles for a new Henry 30/30 with ammo and other prizes will be held.
The event is being sponsored by AVCO Roofing, Anding Real Estate, First State Bank, Prosperity Bank, KCKL 95.9 FM, Hwy 19 Sales & Service, Republic Services, Red Hat Rentals, Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op and the Athens Daily Review.
For more information contact KAB at 903-675-7961 or visit www.kabtx.org.
