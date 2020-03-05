It is time for the 15th annual Home and Garden Show hosted by Keep Athens Beautiful. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the main arena at Henderson County Fair Park.
A marketplace will be set up with vendors for those remodeling, decorating or landscaping their homes and yards. It is a free event to the public.
“We are excited to have the citizens of Athens and Henderson County participate and learn about gardening and special projects they may have going on at home.” said Carol Morton executive director.
There will be numerous educational and informative seminars hosted by presenters such as:
Homemade Goods for the Home and Kitchen, with Amber Marquez of Rustic Arrow, Native Bees & What they Love with Peter Cole of Milk & Honey Meadows, Being A Market Vendor, with DJ Warren of Athens Farmers Market , Cook Fresh with Carolyn Tyler of HCO Family & Community Health Ext. Agent (Instant Pot and Air Fryers).
The Henderson County Master Gardeners will host demonstrations throughout the day on a variety of topics for the gardeners.
KAB is encouraging the public to come by and visit with venders and discuss their home projects,” Morton stated.
This will also be the second year they will have a dog show hosted by the Athens Chamber of Commerce along with a special adoption event hosted by the Humane Society of Cedar Creek.
KAB has organized a special discounted offer with Hwy 19 Sales and Services for compost growing mix that will be $35 per cubic yard. They suggest bringing your pickup and taking advantage of the opportunity while supplies last. A tractor will be on site to load.
Sponsors include the Athens Daily Review, AVCO Roofing, Atmos Energy, Republic Services are sponsors of the show along with Bacon Auto Ranch, Silver Line Roofing, Hwy 19 Sales and Service, Athens Farmers Market, Prosperity Bank and First State Bank which includes more than 30 venders throughout Henderson County looking to help with everyone’s decorating needs.
There is still time to become a Home and Garden Show Sponsor or vendor according to KAB. Please contact them at 903-675-7961 or email us at kab75751@outlook.com.
