The 15th annual Keep Athens Beautiful Home and Garden Show was Saturday at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex with many vendors to see. Whether you needed a roof, tractor, or just wanted to show off your dog there were many activities. Children drove toy tractors and Pumpkin the spaniel did circus tricks. Jewelry, home décor, Lularoe and other items were displayed while Elvis the Chihuahua made an appearance. Dogs from Humane Society Cedar Creek Lake were there for adoption as well. There was a German Shepherd, blue heeler and two basset mixes.
"What a wonderful day Saturday was at the Keep Athens Beautiful Home and Garden Show,” said Carol Morton, KAB director. “We had wonderful vendors and speakers and a good crowd came through. Thank you to everyone who was part of this year's event."
The event also had numerous seminars about various topics.
Winners for the dog show were as follows:
Hank: Honorable Mention
Eva and Pumpkin: Best Trick
Pinky: Best Look a Like
Molly: Most Unique
Ruby Sue: Most Stylish
Eva: Super Senior
Sponsors included the Athens Daily Review, AVCO Roofing, Atmos Energy, Republic Services are sponsors of the show along with Bacon Auto Ranch, Silver Line Roofing, Hwy 19 Sales and Service, Athens Farmers Market, Prosperity Bank and First State Bank which includes more than 30 vendors throughout Henderson County looking to help with everyone’s decorating needs.
