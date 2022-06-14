Jack Holland, who presided over the 173rd District Court for three-and-a-half decades, died Friday at his Brownsboro home at age 92.
The Athens native was known for his soft-spoken demeanor whether on the bench or in private life. He served as county attorney in the ‘50s and when the 173rd District Court was created in 1969, he was appointed by Gov. Preston Smith to preside.
“I wish you could have seen the old district courtroom we had in this courthouse,” Holland said when the historic building turned 100. “It’s no longer there, but if you’ve seen the movie, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ it was exactly like that courthouse. It had a balcony. It had an ornate walkway up to it.”
When the 173rd District Court came up for election for the first time Holland won a full term and was subsequently re-elected each four years with ease until he chose to step down.
When he retired, Holland had the second longest tenure of any District Court judge in Texas. No district judge had served longer in Henderson County.
After retiring in 2005, he served as a city attorney for the City of Athens, the City Municipal Judge of Gun Barrel City and a private lawyer.
“When I retired I had two choices. I could have stayed as a visiting judge or practice law,” he said. “I enjoy practicing law.”
After retiring from the 173rd, Holland spent a great deal of time doing pro-bono work.
Holland completed 75 hours of pro-bono work in 2007. Afterward, he was notified by the Pro Bono College of Texas that he had been granted a certificate for the work he had accomplished.
“I didn’t know I was going to get anything," Holland said. "I think it is real nice and I think it does a lot of good.”
Holland was a longtime member or First United Methodist Church and active in numerous community organizations.
Holland's early years in Athens showed his promise, whether it was winning a prize in an essay contest on fire prevention at age 8 or being declared the "most versatile” student at Athens High School.
Services for Holland are set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the First United Methodist Church in Athens under the direction of Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. prior to the services. There will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held at Athens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to CASA of Trinity Valley, which was established in November 1994 under the direction of Judge Holland.
