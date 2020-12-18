Athens First United Methodist Church will host an evening of worship and celebration honoring Christ with fun and fellowship. Join them at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 225 Lovers Ln. Athens for hayrides, fire pits, S’mores, cookies cocoa and a live nativity. Worship from your car if you choose or tailgate. The evening begins at 5:45 p.m. with the nativity and the Christmas music will be a blend of classics and modern tunes. Musical talent will also include Lance Scott and Jackie Jones. Hop in the photo booth and enjoy a night of holiday merriment.
Thrive Community Church Athens will host a Christmas celebration from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at 610 S. Old Tyler Hwy. Join them for service, worship and a time of refreshing. Two services will be available to supply you with Joy, hope and peace after a powerful worship experience.
St. Matthias Episcopal Church will host Christmas mass both virtually and in person. The online mass will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 on St Matthias Episcopal Church Facebook and in-person services will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at 205 Willowbrook Dr. Athens.
First Christian Church is hosting “The Longest Night” service at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 at 900 Robbins Rd. Athens. Afterwards view their Christmas light display set to music on FM radio. FCC stated that the real meaning of advent is that our saving hope promises to come as a light that our darkest moments cannot conquer.
