There are so many activities to choose from this weekend as Light Up Athens presents Holiday on the Square to ring in the holiday season.
The Christmas tree on the square will be lit during a ceremony taking place 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at which time Santa will be arriving at his house on the square as well.
The Texan will become the center for downtown shopping on Saturday as the Yuletide Market takes place noon to 5 p.m. Many of the downtown businesses will be opening their decorated doors with fun holiday specials too.
Santa will be back to his house 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and then will leave to make his annual appearance at the end of the Christmas parade.
The Fairy Tale themed Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the main route through downtown and usually boasts 100 floats. This year the Express Employment Clydesdales will be making an appearance too. Grand Marshal for the parade will be retiring Trinity Valley Community College President Dr. Jerry King.
For more information, call 903-675-7961 or email kab75751@outlook.com.
