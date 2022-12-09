The Athens, TX Farmers Holiday Market has gotten so big that it will be a two-day event this year from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Cardinal Gym at Trinity Valley Community College.
This will be the seventh holiday event for the Athens, TX Farmers Market and this year, there will be over 100 vendors for all your shopping needs. When you get hungry while shopping, there will be over 10 food trucks to choose from.
There will be two separate areas with Santa for photo opportunities and winners have already been drawn for Cavalier Carriage rides on both days.
Market Director DJ Warren is making sure that this event will be better than ever and that you leave with lots of local goodies from not only vendors that are familiar Saturday favorites, but also lots of new vendors.
Choose from leather goods, woodwork, pottery, jewelry, and more handcrafted designs. Tickle your taste buds with macaroons, soft pretzels, specialty foods, and more as a gift or to nibble on while there.
Goat’s milk, CBD, and other healing ingredients can be found in handmade soaps and lotions at multiple vendor booths. Stock up on your beef supply for the winter with lots of local grass-fed options, as well as canned goods and other produce. Clothe yourself and your home in varieties to please every personality from lots of vendors.
Visit food trucks boasting tasty barbecue, Mexican food, pizza, crepes, burgers, Italian ice, and more to refuel while you shop.
Come on out this weekend and knock out all your holiday shopping in one local place at 100 Cardinal Drive, Athens. For more information and a full list of vendors, visit www.facebook.com/ATxFM.
