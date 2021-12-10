The 2021 Athens TX Holiday Farmers Market has arrived for your Christmas shopping enjoyment. Make plans to attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at The Nightingale, 4905 S. Loop 7, Athens.
This year, it has moved from the downtown area to the Nightingale Event Center. Founder DJ Warren said with more space, comes more local vendors.
Shopping local this holiday season is an opportunity to find unique, hand-crafted items and support local entrepreneurs and your community.
For more information on the Holiday Market, or weekly farmers markets between May and October, contact Warren by email at athenstxfm@gmail.com.
