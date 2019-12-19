The children are almost out of school for Christmas vacation and this leaves parents looking for ideas on how to have holiday fun.
One nice display of holiday cheer is the main square in Athens. There are various scenes set up all around the courthouse.
The First Christian Church also has a gorgeous display of lights synchronized to music that is worth a drive.
Athens is also home to Land of Lights, which is a drive-thru Christmas light display around two miles long. They are open every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 3. They have photos with Santa and hot chocolate.
The fee schedule is as follows:
Cars and pick-ups $ 25
Pick-up load (back end loaded) $50
(Maximum load - 15 people in front & back)
12 passenger vans $40
15 passenger vans $50
Motor homes $50
Buses (each person) $5 per person
No credit or debit cards are taken at pay house.
(ATMs are located on 175 going into Athens, or cards can be used at our concession stand before entering the park.)
