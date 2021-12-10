Keep Athens Beautiful, private citizens, small businesses and local churches have created beautiful displays around town for you to see. The kids are out of school soon and if you want to have some family fun, here are a few spots for you to check out.
Athens square has various displays placed around the town including the courthouse square. The giant Christmas tree is a great place for photos. Santa is also available for photos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18 and from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec 21. Take a moment to see the newly restored nativity, or enjoy the angels, wreaths, santa and his reindeer, carolers and snowmen for a selfie.
Bradley Street takes pride in their holiday decorations. Nine years ago the Athens neighborhood started a new tradition as a gift to Kenny Showers. Cars still line up today to view the festive homes lit up and bring children to enjoy the musical display. There is a different line up each night and food is collected for the Athens Food Pantry. New homes continue to be added. Bring family and friends to enjoy the season. Tune your radio to 89.9 FM and enjoy all five homes synchronized to music. Please bring a non-perishable food item.
First Christian Church has a free display coordinated to music. Lights dance and jump with the radio at 900 Robbins Rd.
First Baptist Church of Athens has lit their bell tower in red and green, adding a festive touch.
Take a drive down the backroads between Athens and Eustace to see an amazing display of LED Christmas lights at 6103 FM 2709. Pull over to the shoulder and enjoy this private home's musical display of trees draped with lights, a mile of twinkling fencing and sparkles along with cute displays over the acreage. This display is on a curve and a hill, please exercise caution when viewing.
Land of Lights is a family favorite with more than four million lights this one mile drive through a Christmas wonderland. Featured in the December Greater Athens Magazine, this local treasure has been celebrated since the '90s. The park is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 10 through Jan. 3 every year. Saturdays are the busiest night and no trailers are allowed due to steep grades. Price varies by vehicle size, but cars are $25. Santa and Olaf visit, swing by for photos.
If you would like to join in the festivities yourself, consider entering the KAB Holiday Decorating Contest by Sunday, Dec. 12 via email kab75751@outlook.com or phone at 903-675-7961. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Athens Review.
