Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.