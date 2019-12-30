Hole-in-One Courtesy photo Dec 30, 2019 6 hrs ago Don Kirkland shot a 128 yard hole-in-one Monday, Dec. 23, at the Pinnacle Club. The event was witnessed by Gene Weatherman, Steve Scott and Bruce Mayo. It was a very exciting event for Kirkland. Tags Don Kirkland Hole In One Gene Weatherman Steve Scott Bruce Mayo Pinnacle Club Event Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries HARDY, Doris COWAN, Marion Apr 10, 1962 - Dec 4, 2019 HESS, Charles DAY, Helen MCBURNEY, Sammie Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWreck leaves truck driver hospitalizedAthens saw changes in 2019GBC police arrest woman for arsonLove in Action-Athens teen has heart for missionsFood stamp changes aheadAthens sports star went on to bigger thingsTwo fatality wrecks in AthensPayne Springs fires threaten propertyTakin' it to the streets-Soul Kitchen brings wheels and mealsVal Verde County white-tailed deer tests positive for CWD Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
