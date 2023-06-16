By Jennifer Browning
Popular YouTube show, “RV Unplugged,” which was filmed in Athens, challenges couples against each other to win $10,000 all while being off-grid with just their RV and what they came with. The show recently celebrated its first season finale with a 3-day rally at the National RV Training Academy, where fans who traveled from all over the nation, could mingle with their favorite cast and crew members.
“RV Unplugged” is the idea that Todd Henson and Tony Flammia came up with as they filled their time during COVID. Their goal was to take the RV community and show it to the rest of the world in a way that was available to everyone, especially RVers, so they decided to release the show on YouTube. This proved to be a smart idea as the show and its contestants have gained more followers since it began airing, even though the featured families were already popular social media influencers who promote the RV lifestyle.
The process began with Flammia and Henson creating many directions each episode could go and how they could respond. They also knew they wanted a husband and wife with a certain chemistry, to be the coaches for the two teams, which naturally put them against each other.
This chemistry was found in Phil and Stacy Farley, who have been RVers for about 4 years, running the YouTube channel “Today is Someday,” which garners an audience of over 168,000 subscribers. They are also both Navy Veterans who have raised over $130,000 for veteran charities since hitting the road in 2018.
The Farleys are the best combination of love, humor, and competitiveness that help drive the teams to want to win the challenges. The two teams of four couples each had a home base at the National RV Training Academy in a secluded area with some activities taking place at New York, Texas Zip Lining, Whatz-Up Fun Park, the Athens Scuba Park, and other locations around the Athens area.
The best part of the show, in addition to the contestants sharing their experiences and tips, is the camaraderie of the couples and the way they work together. There is a family-like atmosphere when all the couples are together and they banter and laugh and joke like a big family would do. The competitive family side kicks in as well during the competition.
The couples also love giving the small crew a hard time as they all got to know each other very well during the taping. Participant Katelyn Newstate commented about the experience, “This took every emotion. You go through the gamut of it and you have to have heart, soul, mind, body, and you put it all out there.”
While participating in a question and answer session with the cast and crew, many fans commented on how they felt they knew the castmates like a best friend and would be there any day to help them out. The cast and crew were very friendly with the fans and spent an abundance of time with them during the rally with various activities taking place, including another trip to the zipline for all rallyers to experience.
Flammia, who was a previous full-time RVer, was instrumental in the prior expansion of NRVTA’s technical capabilities, which created a dedicated in-house studio to produce training videos, commercials and talk shows with a permanent noise-controlled studio that included professional lighting and sound equipment.
The studio enabled the NRVTA staff to create video training for several major RV manufacturers to help orient new RV buyers to their motorhomes and travel trailers. It also enabled Flammia’s team to create and produce the entire “RV Unplugged” video series here in Athens.
Flammia says, “We're grateful for the opportunity to share this journey with you, and we hope that ‘RV Unplugged’ has brought some joy and inspiration to your life.”
Henson and Flammia will be teaming up again to work on Season 2 which will also include the Farleys as the team captains again. Subscribe to “RV Unplugged” on YouTube and other social media to keep up with the couples featured on Season 1 and for updates on Season 2.
