Athens police arrested a man Thursday night for driving into an unattended vehicle, then trying to elude officers.
Samuel Jaren Parker, 28, remained in the Henderson County Jail on Monday, with total bond set at $21,500 for multiple charges., including leaving an accident involving damage, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
According to information from the Athens Police Department, dispatched received a call shortly before 10 a.m. reporting that an intoxicated man had gotten in his truck at the Jalapeno Tree restaurant on East Tyler Street, burned off and left.
Later, a blue Toyota truck was reported to be all over the road. Officer Joshua Ames made contact with Parker and arrested him. The officer reported that Parker had an open container in the vehicle. He had also failed to comply with requirements upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Parker was taken to the Henderson County Justice Center for book-in.
