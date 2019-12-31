The watchnight service is a tradition that has lost popularity over recent years, but some churches are still upholding the tradition.
Originating in 1733 with the Moravian church, it was picked up by John Wesley in 1740. Commonly called “Covenant Renewal Services” the first services happened monthly on full moon nights. It was a time of reflection, repentance and gratitude. It was also an opportunity to face a new year with a clean heart and time to pray for the new year and things to come.
Mark chapter 13 says “Watch ye therefore: for ye know not when the master of the house cometh, at even, or at midnight, or at the cock-crowing, or in the morning. Services typically start in the late evening and run through midnight.”
Over the years the watchnight service took on a special significance to the African-American community. On Dec. 31, 1862, sometimes referred to as “Freedom's Eve,” the event took on a special meaning.
This particular New Year’s Eve was celebrated with shouting, praising, and songs of joy as people celebrated being free for the first time. The stroke of midnight meant the Emancipation Proclamation had taken affect.
“President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, as the nation approached its third year of bloody civil war. The proclamation declared "that all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free." (Source: the National Archives)
The remaining slaves that were not part of the revolting states were freed by an amendment to the constitution in 1865.
Regardless of ethnicity, the practice of gathering at church, or even reflecting at home is part of a unique spiritual practice that originated almost 300 years ago.
The Henderson County Inter-denominational Ministers Alliance are partnering to host a Watch-night service starting at 9:30 p.m. hosted by Gates Community Church, 702 W. Tyler St., Athens. Attendees are looking forward to a night of prayer, praising and fellowship.
Eldress Mary Henderson, Pastor of the Church of the Living God in Athens spoke of why this is such a momentous occasion.
“I'm pretty excited about whats happening. The churches of the city are combining and we will meet at Gates Community Church and Pastor Barnes will be speaking. We are looking forward to having an awesome time together. This is the first time we have all had an opportunity to get together. Just fellowshipping will be good for all of us, and I'm excited about that.” Henderson said. “It has been a desire for us as a community to get together and it looks like it will be happening. It is going to be about community, some praise-dancers and praise teams from each of the churches will be involved, which will be special for the youth.”
Alma Berry, Johnson Chapel A.M.E. member spoke of her thoughts on the event.
“People have always had watch meetings,” Berry said. “I enjoy being alive and able to fellowship with my friends and relatives. I like watching the old year out and the new year in. We always have singing, praise dancing and preaching. You are thankful to God that he has allowed you to see the new year. A lot of people did not get to. I am thankful to see the new year, I have a lot to thank God for. God is good, I'm looking forward to seeing 2020.”
“Just being there to see the new year come in and thanking God for allowing me to live to be the age that I am. He doesn't have to do it,” Helen Burton, member Allen Chapel A.M.E., Athens said.
If you are interested in a watch-night service, please check with your own church or visit Gates Community Church. Contact them at 903-288-5520.
