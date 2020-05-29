Today we get our entertainment largely on our electronic devices – TV, computer, tablets or our phones and we have a myriad of choices of what to see. If you have a favorite singer, or a comedian, or a particular type of drama or adventure program – they’re all there. And usually you can see what you want when you want it.
However, about 100 years ago if you wanted to see a favorite performer, someone you’d read about, and you didn’t want to travel to a large city where they might appear, then you usually just hoped that person came to your small town in a show. Many performers appeared in touring vaudeville shows, but occasionally they toured in a one-person act and some came to Athens. One particularly popular type of performer was the magician-illusionist-psychic and one of these was “Mel-Roy” who appeared at the Dixie Theater in late 1928.
“Noted Seer to be here Next Week” was the headline in the Dec. 6, 1928 article of the Athens Weekly Review and one thing he was to do was to drive a car along the courthouse square while blindfolded.
This started when he was to be “.. blindfolded by a responsible committee …until the crowd is satisfied that he cannot see through the six or seven ply cloth that Mel-Roy places over his eyes.” Then at 12:30 p.m. “Mel-Roy” would get in the car at the corner of Palestine and East Corsicana Streets where the Dixie Theater was located at the time and then set off. This time was specifically chosen so school children could see him and he was to start driving with a few stops at local businesses. However, before he set off the car was to be carefully checked out to preclude any trick steering devices.
So how did he safely drive without seeing where he was going? The reporter related: “The Noted Seer admits he doesn’t understand everything about the power he possesses, [and] he is willing to stand for any kind of examination that any committee of citizens would care to make.” However, Mel-Roy believed he operated by a type of “thought transformation.” After all, “’…thoughts are things, ‘and every person’s mind is sending out thought waves all the time, the same as a broadcasting station.” His mind, he believed was so “…attuned that these thoughts register on my mind..”…that he would be “guided by the thoughts of the people on the sidelines…” as their thought waves reached his mind and thus assured him driving the right way.
Athenians flocked to the shows as related by the Dec. 13, 1928, Athens Weekly Review when Mel-Roy appeared to packed houses and exercised another part of his act. This was where he answered unspoken questions from the audience. He asked audience members to write down their questions, put the paper in a pocket or purse, and then when called on at the show Mel-Roy would answer the question without seeing it.
So who was this guy?
Mel-Roy was born Wilbert Willis Holley in 1888 and had a long term performance career as a psychic-mentalist-illusionist. About the time that he appeared in Athens, he also proved a great success with a radio program out of Wichita Falls where he was billed as “The Mental Mystic.” He would do mentalism over the air asking for his listeners to write in their questions, and he had such a great response – at one point some 17,000 letters a day. To handle this correspondence he had to employ 84 clerical workers to handle it and he finally left the program due to too much stress.
Then after a few months’ break he grew restless and then in 1934 began to tour in a tent show – where an audience of 3500 could enjoy his magical reviews. However, due to mismanagement and lack of experienced help, his tent show had to close and he lost money as he had to sell his equipment.
Traditionally a magician needs a pretty young girl assistant, and in 1935 Holey found one –25-year-old Treva Holley who had responded to his advertisement. She performed on stage with him and they were soon married. Their touring show played in theaters and auditoriums when the Blindfold Drive continued to be a major part of the act. Mel-Roy semi-retired to Los Angeles in 1950 and died in 1966 and Treva in 2006.
