The members of the Martin's Hundred Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the Seventeenth Century met Jan. 13 at the Tri-County Library Community Room in Mabank.
The members enjoyed a presentation by DAC State Regent Lisa Kite Acala on the US War Dogs Association and learned about the support for the dogs who serve with our military, then are retired or recommissioned. The interesting program on Jamestown Brides was provided by Pat Thibodeau.
The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century is an organization of women, 18 years of age or over, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the Original Colonies in the geographical area of the present United State of America. Members are devoted to preserving the memory of those who settled in the United States of America prior to 1701.
The objects of the society are to uphold and continue the values and ideals of their ancestors. Their work is dedicated to the preservation of historic sites and records, promotion of heraldry and coats of arms, and support of charitable projects and education. Through these and many other activities, they acknowledge and honor those individuals whose enduring legacy of virtue, courage and patriotism formed this great nation.
If you are interested in joining Colonial Dames, please contact Carrie Woolverton, honeycrek2@aol.com.
