The Henderson County Historical Commission will host a dedication ceremony for the Texas State Historical Marker for Cpl. David Brady Shelton and American Legion Post #173 at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the Adult Education Building on the Trinity Valley Community College Athens Campus, 412 Park Drive.
Cpl. Shelton was the first soldier from Henderson County killed in action in World War I and when the American Legion Post was established, members unanimously voted to name their post in his honor.
All are invited to this ceremony. Since this will be on the TVCC campus, whatever the masking/social distancing requirements are at that time will be followed.
