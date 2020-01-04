It began with a phone call to Henderson County Sheriff Jess Sweeten in the spring of 1939 and what happened next was described in the Allan Sigvard Lindquist’s 1961 biography “Jess Sweeten - Texas Lawman.”
Murchison druggist Ollie Wells told Sweeten that his adult ward, Jess Whiteley, a large strong man known to be mentally slow, had suddenly turned violent and beat his elderly mother. Leaving Deputy Homer Williams in charge at Athens, Sweeten was on his way.
Sweeten had known Whiteley for some time and was initially surprised at his sudden violent turn. The man stood well over six foot, weighed more than 200 pounds – similar in size to Sweeten himself – and he was incredibly strong due to his many years of being a cutter of cord-wood. Also, while Whiteley’s neighbors hired him to clear their land or cut wood, unfortunately his rough appearance was frightening to some, including children. “They told their parents that they had seen a fearful, gorilla-like man with an enormous head and an unshaven face,” wrote Lindquist.
So why the giant’s sudden change? Wells told Sweeten that he believed the formerly quiet Whiteley had abruptly exploded to pummel his frail mother because he was reacting to a tragic prank. Some local men had connected the giant with a woman whose apparent flirtatious interest was a trick to con him out of his money. Though his mother was seriously injured, Sweeten learned that she would survive so he set off to find the culprit who had been reported to be fishing.
Sweeten located him seated on the far bank of a nearby creek, bending over his fishing pole. From his position on the near bank, beside a log that formed a footbridge across the creek, the sheriff called to Whiteley to come over and talk. The other refused, so the lawman began to cross on the log to the other side.
However, as he reached the other bank, Whiteley suddenly ran at the sheriff, brandishing a portion of the fishing pole as a club. After the giant threw the first punch, and as the sheriff wrenched away the makeshift club, the battle was on. As Lindquist put it, “For several furious moments, blows rained violently in every direction.”
At one point Whiteley fell into the creek, but still ignored Sweeten’s urging to surrender, so the sheriff waded into the water and the battle resumed, bloodying both of them.
Finally, Whiteley then clambered ashore to threaten the sheriff with a minnow bucket and then a long bladed knife.
In the end Sweeten had had enough and subdued Whiteley with a shot to his leg. The woodsman buckled and eventually he let Sweeten assist him to the car to return to town. There Whiteley received treatment and was medically supervised till he was tried by a jury that found him insane, and then was transferred to the mental hospital at Terrell.
Then, a few months later when his mother died his guardian Wells arranged with Terrell doctors to release him to attend her funeral. However, afterward when he refused to return to Terrell, Sweeten again came to Murchison to confront the giant woodsman.
He found Whiteley at his house in the front yard, whittling at a piece of leather and as he approached, the sheriff sensed that the man’s long deliberate strokes of the knife formed a menacing threat. As the sheriff continued to urge Whiteley to put down the knife and return to Terrell, a crowd began to form. In the group was his guardian who feared that if the giant ran at Sweeten with the knife, the sheriff might be forced to kill him. After a few more moments, Owens persuaded Whiteley to give up his knife.
Lindquist’s account relates that Sweeten returned Whiteley to the Terrell hospital, and two weeks later he escaped and then disappeared.
However, the headlines in the Athens Weekly Review directory of articles provides more complete information about events. The original confrontation and how Whiteley was committed to Terrell was covered in an April, 1939 issue. Another headline in May describes his escape and then we get more information where Lindquist leaves off.
Whiteley did escape from Terrell but he was recaptured near Murchison in June, and then he was committed again to Terrell the next year.
