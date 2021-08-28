To know where you are going, it is important to know where you came from. Robert Hornbuckle embarked on a journey of discovery after Black History month with a desire to know more about his roots, family and where he came from.
The journey led him to discover his great-great-grandfather’s final resting place and a new tribute to souls that time let slip away. Trinidad Power Plant employees restored a historic Black cemetery on the grounds and created a peaceful resting place for some of Trinidad’s earliest residents.
Trinidad Power Plant employees, along with Fluor and Merico contractors, volunteered their time clearing vegetation, removing old trees, and installing a new fence and gate around the cemetery. The project was in coordination with Henderson County resident Hornbuckle, who has relatives buried at the site.
“My great-great-grandfather used to own this property, and my grandfather, John Hornbuckle, was one of the last Trinidad residents to be buried in this cemetery,” Hornbuckle said. “After working with the Henderson County Historical Commission, we believe there’s graves dating back to the 1840s and numerous slaves buried here, which makes this cemetery even more significant in Texas history. I’m proud to have worked with the Luminant team and to see this piece of history preserved for future generations.”
Employees, contractors, Henderson County officials, the historical commission, plant workers and others attended a ceremony marking the completion of the restoration project. Generations of Black Trinidad residents and enslaved Texans found their final rest here on these grounds.
Hornbuckle gave an emotionally charged speech on the importance of knowing one’s family history. He also expressed appreciation to everyone who made this possible.
Graves are still being discovered, with some going back to the 1800s, according to Hornbuckle. He also spoke of the first two Black employees at the Trinidad Plant, the ferry and prominent families from the area.
The area is now cleaned up, fenced off and work and upkeep will continue.
“With help from the historical commission, we’re hoping to have the cemetery designated with a marker as a Historic Texas Cemetery,” Hornbuckle said.
