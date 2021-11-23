If you were a reader browsing through the June 11, 1936 Athens Weekly Review, perhaps you noticed a headline on an inside page: “Do you get up in the morning full of pep and energy?” If you continued to read the next line you’d see:”Every person should be full of energy and enthusiasm at this time of year.”
And if you were still intrigued and continued then you soon realized the article provided the solution: Nash’s C..& L. Tonic. At that point you probably realized that what was at first glance a regular news article was actually an advertisement for a patent medicine!
Though we don’t use the term much today, these products are readily available in your local drug store. That’s because a “patent medicine” can be defined as a widely advertised pharmaceutical remedy sold over the counter, and doesn’t require a prescription. In fact, many of our modern products, such as some aspirin tablets, or Absorbine, Jr., Doan’s Pills, or Bromo-Seltzer, began as patent medicines. Also, that list includes some of our most popular modern soft drinks.
Such products have existed for hundreds of years – deriving their name from the late 1600s when such remedies that were used by royalty had “letters Patent” issued that meant royal endorsement. However, there was no royal connection to Nash’s C. & L. Tonic.
Today OTC remedy ads in print are quite brief but in the 1936 ad there was much more detail.
So if you as our original reader continued to peruse the “article” then you soon learned that those in good health “…are popular and radiate their good feelings…” But then came the important question: “What about the sick folks?”
These people, according to the ad writer, frequently complain and “… people dislike to be around them.” The Nash Tonic manufacturers had discovered that the most common complaints were constipation, biliousness and malaria. Then you’re assured – “… “nine times out of ten when we are not feeling tip top you can bet your last dollar one of the ailments has the upper hold on our bodies.”
(Incidentally, the “C” stood for “chill” and the “L” was for “liver.)
So how was this product developed? It was a “southern druggist” with 25 years’ experience who had discovered that “these three diseases caused more misery and suffering than all other troubles in the South combined.” So he “…worked in his laboratory night and day, [and] he experimented with hundreds of different drugs and chemicals.” The result was of course was Nash’s C & L Tonic, which had since then sold some 50,000 bottles.
However, Nash’s C. & L. Tonic was not sold as a cure-all, said the ad writer, but it is only intended to correct the three afflictions mentioned before – constipation, biliousness and malaria. And if you are plagued with those ailments then “… the chances are a hundred to one that Nash’s Tonic will help you and help you a whole lot.”
And if you take the tonic for a week and don’t feel better then you will get a refund “…without quibble or question.” After all, Mr. Nash “does not want one penny of your money if his medicine does not do you lots of good.”
It was available in Athens at Stirman Drug Co. on the Courthouse Square.
So what was in there and how did you take it? According to the label, the active ingredients were “Totaquine (a mixture of Quinine, Cinchonine, Cinchonidine, Quinidine) Phenolphthalein F.E. Mandrake (May Apple).” Dosage depended on age of the patient and you were to take the product four times a day for seven consecutive days then repeat if necessary. According to the label, “a seven day treatment for adults will require three and a half bottles.” (At fifty cents a bottle).
Although some of these products did indeed make dramatic claims as a “cure-all” another area of concern in early years was that often many contained alcohol or other unknown and even questionable contents and that the ingredients were not required to be listed on the label. (The Nash tonic stated its alcoholic content was 1%). So the end of what could be called “the patent medicine” era came after 1906 when federal legislation was enacted requiring that ingredients had to be listed on the label. That not only informed the patient, but possibly stymied fraudulent claims.
