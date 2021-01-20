As Texans, we’re usually proud of our ancestors who settled on the Texas frontier. Of course many of them came from other parts of the U.S. but there were also many who arrived in groups from European countries. We’re familiar with the many German settlers around Fredericksburg yet there is one particular national group that we can trace to Henderson County. These were the Norwegians who arrived in mid 1850s – a record noted by a Dallas paper in 1901.
The Dallas Morning News of August 18, 1901 related this information under the headline “A Few Wayside Notes” describing the location of some Norwegian settlers located in the “old, yet lively” Van Zandt County community of Prairieville. In the town at that time there were three commercial enterprises, a hotel and a blacksmith shop, and a population of about 125. Also, they noted that one of the oldest residents was Norway native Ole Olson who had come to Texas in 1853 at age eleven. After a while, though, some of these Norwegian newcomers moved to other parts of Texas, including one group that settled in Henderson County in the Brownsboro area.
One of these was Peter Rierson who “ran a wool carding machine by horse power, where rolls were carded for ladies to spin into yarn.” Though sheep raising was widespread at the time it was eventually replaced by cattle raising in many areas.
Another prominent Norwegian settler in that area, John ((Norwegian – Johan) Rierson has a unique place in Texas history, since he became known as a promoter of Texas for other Norwegians immigrants to settle and one way he did was that by means of a magazine published in Norway with a unique editor would become known as an observer of Texas events. This was Elise Amalie Tvede Waerenskjold and in her assembled letters, published as The Lady with a Pen, she described her life at the time.
Though a woman magazine editor was rare at the time, Riersen employed her since he was well acquainted with Elise and her family. Born in Norway in 1815, daughter of a Lutheran pastor, she had studied several languages as well as music and art. She had also challenged cultural opposition by starting a school for girls and then writing articles and pamphlets for a currently important issue of the time – temperance. A brief marriage failed.
Then after serving as editor for Rierson’s Norwegian publications, in 1847 she joined a group of Norwegians traveling to the rugged Texas prairies. Family wondered that if “a delicate lady” could survive in such a rustic environment, but Elise was willing to try it. On her journey she met and later married Wilhelm Waerenskjold.
Once settled, they operated their own cattle and sheep raising business and also a lumber and flour mill, as they became leaders in their Norwegian community. Then at the time of the Civil War and as Texas seceded Elise wrote to express her opposition to slavery. There were hard times ahead for her, especially in 1866 as one son died and her husband was killed in a brawl. Elise began a new life of struggle as a widow, but as she tried to survive she continued to write the letters that described her experiences.
There were hard times as she sought to provide for family and she even one time sent an appeal to her first husband in Norway for financial assistance. Still, Elise survived and at the same time she became what one neighbor called “a recognized authority on land, cattle, grain insects, prices, bankers orchards…” Besides operating her farm, and sometimes milking the cows herself, she also taught school, and sold magazines and books and even garden seeds. At the age of seventy-nine, she was selling silverware to her neighbors.
Over the years despite her problems, Elise kept up her contact with her home country and Europe as she subscribed to many newspapers, and continued to write articles and newspapers various publications.
Yet she accepted her difficulties as she wrote: “I have always been fortunate enough to have good friends wherever I have been, and that is a great blessing.” While coping with daily life, Elise had many interests – her family, her church and her faith. Her interest and appreciation of Christian education led to her being named as Norwegian-American Sunday School in Texas.
She died in 1895.
