Is there more crime today in Henderson County than there was in the past? Hard to say of course but like today the newspapers certainly tried to cover what incidents did occur. Let’s look at a few of the early stories and of course we have one regular participant - the renowned lawman Jess Sweeten, later Henderson County sheriff for many years.
The headline in the April 2, 1931 Athens Weekly Review told the story: "'Two-Gun Sweeten' Sent After One Thief, Returns with Three.'"
The culprits in this case were three brothers living in the Chandler area and they were suspected of stealing items from a local store. In this story the reporter didn’t name the main suspect but simply called him “a bad man” but it seemed that because the guy was always armed he continued to defy apprehension by Chandler’s Constable Charlie Fields. Reportedly, when an officer came to his front door, the man would duck out the back with his shotgun so Sweeten, probably then a deputy, was sent to assist.
Arriving at the man’s house, Sweeten and Fields tried a new tactic. Fields was to go to the front door as usual, and an armed Sweeten stationed himself in the rear of the house to be ready when the man exited with his shotgun.
However, the "bad man" changed his tactics. "Contrary to his usual procedure," stated the reporter, "the man came out from the front door with his shotgun and fired at Constable Fields but missed, although well within shooting range." Then the shooter ran around the house to the back, turning once to fire at Fields again.
When he got to the back of the house the miscreant was so intent of shooting at Fields at the front of the house he was surprised by Sweeten who opened fire. The “bad man” ducked into the smoke house but quickly ducked out with hands in the air since Sweeten had fired two shots into the smokehouse walls. As the reporter put it, "The shots from Sweeten's rifle had come so close that the man's hair was filled with sawdust and splinters torn by the bullets from the walls of the building."
The arrest of the “bad man” led to the securing of his brothers who were also wanted for store thefts. The reporter added: “Sweeten, who is rated an unusually good shot with either rifle or pistol, explained his bad marksmanship by saying that he was using a gun that he had not shot before.’”
Stagecoach robbery is a frequent type of crime in Western movies and TV shows and Henderson County once had something like that – with a different type of vehicle.
The headline of the September 18, 1930 Athens Weekly Review carried out the theme: "Days of Bad Man Recalled as Bus Is Held Up By Two at Opelika." The reporter began: "Scenes of early days in Texas when the bad man held sway and stage coach hold-ups were frequent, were reenacted Tuesday night when two men held up and robbed a bus of the Southwestern Transportation Co. at Opelika.”
However, while stage coach bandits usually escaped on their "mustangs" as the reporter put it, these men were picked up just three hours later after officers got a description from the driver. The robbery occurred when the pair flagged down the driver, then once on board robbed the passengers. Their take was $45.
Though reminiscent of the old west, such a holdup was labeled rare – “Although busses have been running in Henderson County for the past ten years now this is the first instance in which one has been held up."
As we’ve seen, Jess Sweeten sometimes liked to use a bit of surprise to apprehend an offender and he did just that one time in 1931. According to the brief article in the August 6, 1931 Athens Weekly Review, he used a decoy.
Then Deputy Constable Sweeten had never been able to catch a certain offender because the man always fled when he saw the officer in town. To surprise him, Sweeten “... got in the rumble seat of his car and employed a driver to drive leisurely through the section." Since the driver was “flourishing a bottle of whiskey" that soon caught the attention of the offender who accepted the driver’s offer of a drink.
The reporter explained what happened next: "It was then that Officer Sweeten came out of his cramped hiding place to get another case for Justice B.C. Hall's docket book.”
