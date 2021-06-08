It was no doubt a festive day in Athens in 1928 when the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus came to town! And as was explained in the October 11, 1928 Athens Weekly Review front page article this appearance was to be the final one in their season. For their “advance representative” C.H. Rhodes, had met with the Cotton Palace officials “..for use of the fair grounds where the circus tents will be pitched for the final performance of the year.”
Though today circuses perform in an indoor venue – often an auditorium or a stadium – back then the shows were often literally “under the Big Top.” This of course was a giant tent erected in perhaps a vacant lot in a small town, with adjacent tents or shelters for the sideshows, as well as for employee and performer housing. Also, because most circuses traveled by train and touring in winter weather was difficult the shows began their year’s tour in the spring and, like the Hagenback-Wallace show, would wind it up in the fall. Then they would return to their winter quarters – in this case Peru, Indiana.
Yet aside from the fun of visiting the circus, local residents benefited in many ways. In fact, according to the reporter, Mr. Rhodes stressed that the advantages were for both the community as well as the circus employees. The reporter explained: “Closing of the show will mean much to Athens… as it will be payday for all the circus employees and a large majority of them will acquire their winter clothing before departing for their respective homes.” This meant that “…local merchants should reap a large share of this money on the final circus pay-day.”
The circus representative also suggested that local merchants have a part in the economic development. He “…suggests that Athens merchants can make this day one of much importance by offering special bargains for the benefit of those who came to see the show as well as the show employees who will desire to buy.”
Incidentally, revealed the reporter, Mr. Rhodes had been with another circus that had previously appeared in Athens. But on his return, “…He said that Athens had improved greatly since his visit here with the Barnes circus several years ago.”
The Hagenbeck-Wallace Show had begun as the Carl Hagenbeck Circus – its founder, who died in 1913, had started as an animal trainer. The co-owner, Benjamin Wallace, operated a livery stable in Peru, Indiana and in 1907 purchased the Hagenbeck show and added his name. As often occurred with these traveling shows, the Hagenbeck-Wallace show had been involved in several accidents over the years as they toured. One in March 1913 in a flood caused the loss of 8 elephants, 21 lions and tigers and 8 performing horses.
Yet perhaps the most tragic accident occurred in June, 1918 near Hammond, Indiana. At this time the engineer of a troop train reportedly fell asleep at the switch and slammed into the back of the Hagenbeck-Wallace train. Fire from kerosene lamps ignited the sleeping cars of the circus train and the blaze spread through the wooden cars.
Since the animals had been traveling in another part of the transport, they were not involved but the ensuing fires killed some 86 performers and employees. Also, there were 127 persons injured, and sadly, many of the victims were burned beyond recognition.
Many of the circus personnel who perished were buried in a local cemetery in an area called “Showman’s Rest,” a name used for other cemeteries where these performers are buried.
Actually, at the time of the accident, Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus missed only two performances since competitors, including the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey shows, reached out to provide equipment and personnel to let the “show go on.”
Over the years, many well known circus performers appeared with the Hagenbeck show, including renowned animal trainer Clyde Beatty and clown actor Joe Skelton, father of comedian Red Skelton. In fact Red performed in circuses before entering vaudeville, and then going on to fame in movies and television. Also in the Hagenbeck show at one time was clown Emmett Kelly who later appeared with the Ringling Bros. shows, in movies and on TV.
Eventually over the next few years the Hagenbeck circus was acquired by other shows, becoming at one time part of the Ringling Brothers system. Unfortunately, the Great Depression brought economic failure and Hagenbeck show ceased operation in 1938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.