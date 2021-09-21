Called in the June 23, 1938 Athens Weekly Review “the most colorful candidate for governor at this moment," W. Lee O'Daniel was the featured speaker in Athens as he campaigned.
The reporter wrote:"Mr. O'Daniel will arrive in Athens with the Hillbilly Boys, his radio ambassadors in the flour business..." Also, the candidate's entourage would be arriving in "...a large advertising bus which the flour merchant has used in business for many years." Another feature of the campaign was the radio band performing O’Daniel’s song “Beautiful Texas" that had been popularized on the program.
According to the reporter, "In his opening address the candidate outlined his plans for a business administration as governor, [saying that he would be] 'lifting the chief executive's office out of the morass of political chicaneries and class legislation….It is time for the common people to assert themselves in the government of their state and elect a candidate who will follow sound business policies in a business job.’"
Certainly not your average candidate, O’Daniel was actually born in Ohio in 1890, but later settled in Kansas. Then in 1909 he went to work for a flour milling company as a bookkeeper, and in 1925 began to work for the Burrus Mill Flour company based in Fort Worth. As head of company radio advertising, he started a program where he was the main performer. He sang his own songs, backed by a country band, originally known as the Light Crust Doughboys (famous musical artist Bob Wills was a member). Later when the Doughboys broke up and O’Daniel formed his own Western swing group. They were known as Pat O’Daniel and His Hillbilly Boys, the group named after his company – the Hillbilly Flour Company.
This program had O’Daniel hosting a noon hour state wide broadcast where the future governor received his nickname from an often used phrase – “Pass the biscuits, Pappy.” This program served to bring O’Daniel to public notice and by the mid-1930s ‘Pappy” O’Daniel was widely known. A national magazine at the time wrote: “At 12:30 sharp each day, a fifteen minute silence reigned in the state of Texas, broken only by mountain music, and the dulcet voice of W. Lee O’Daniel.” The format was traditional, promoting not just Hillbilly Flour but the Ten Commandments and the Bible.
The program proved so popular that O'Daniel began to feel that his audience wanted him to run for governor. Then on Palm Sunday, 1938 he asked his radio audience to write to him as to whether he should run for the office, and after receiving 50,000 letters – most of them positive – he began to plan for his campaign.
His platform called for a $30 a month pensions for seniors, in addition to more traditional issues such as tax reduction and economy in government. With a slogan, "Less Johnson grass and politicians; more smoke stacks and business men", O'Daniel stated that he had no money for his campaign but asked for contributions. He said: "you had better take down that old rocking chair and mortgage it and send the money in the manner you think best to get your pension."
On the campaign trail, accompanied by his radio band, he often spoke from a flatbed truck and soon his primary opponents, who at first had ignored him, began to take notice. Then eventually, perhaps due to his popularity with the radio audience, he not only won the Democratic primary, but in the general election defeated the Republican candidate 473,526 votes to 10,940.
Then, according to the late Bob Bowman in his East Texas syndicate column, as O’Daniel traveled to Austin from Fort Worth for the 1939 inauguration some 250,000 people turned out to cheer him along the way. They chanted "Please pass the biscuits, Pappy."
Once in office Pappy arranged for a state agency to publicize his activities, which produced a book of photographs, many of them with O'Daniel and members of the legislature in their hometowns. Later in 1941 when O'Daniel's daughter was married, the bride's father in a radio broadcast invited everyone to come. Some 25,000 attendees assembled on the grounds of the governor's mansion.
O'Daniel was re-elected in 1940 then in 1942 ran for the U.S. Senate where he continued to perform inadequately - and did not run for reelection. However, in 1956 he again ran for governor, using his country/western band. He failed his reelection, retired from politics and passed away in May 1969.
