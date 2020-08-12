Stories about the American west have long been popular and many of these authors have become well known in American literature. Also, such western classics as Owen Wister’s “The Virginian” and Louis L’Amour’s many western stories were often made into major motion pictures.
One of these authors was Jesse Edward Grinstead whose many fans included his wife – a former Athens resident who in 1938 shared her husband’s latest book with her former community.
According to the April 21, 1938 Athens Weekly Review the headline read “Former Athenian Presents Novel by Husband to Library” and the donation was made by Kerrville’s Mrs. J.E. Grinstead. She wrote the editor of the Athens Weekly Review: “We never forget our old home town. I spent my childhood in Athens and was then Gertrude Davis.” She explained that she first married Dr. J. W. Wright and after his passing, she married Mr. Grinstead in 1901.
She went on to explain: “I am taking the liberty of mailing to you a copy of Mr. Grinstead’s latest novel ‘When Texans Ride’ and will appreciate it very much if you will see that it is delivered to the library.” She noted that the author had autographed the book to the Athens Memorial Library, though she was not sure if that was the right name.
She went on: “I read your paper weekly and in that way keep up with the activities of many of my childhood friends, [donating] this book is my bit toward keeping those memories green.”
J.E. Grinstead was indeed a prolific author of western fiction in the 1920s and 1930s even until his death in 1948, when he reportedly left behind some 100 unpublished works. Also, he was also known as a publisher, a politician and poet.
J.E. Grinstead was born in Kentucky in 1866, but his family later relocated to Oklahoma where he eventually took a job as a printer on an Ardmore newspaper. However, before he became totally dedicated to the newspaper business he also thought about practicing law. However, a local judge discouraged him: “Young man, I think you’re ruining a fairly good newspaperman by trying to be a damned poor lawyer!”
Grinstead had his own newspaper in Oklahoma but later moved to Kerrville Texas with the hope that drier climate would help his wife’s lung diseases. However, she died soon after they came to Texas.
In Texas he acquired a newspaper he dubbed the “Kerrville Mountain Sun,” then in 1903 was elected Kerrville mayor and later served in the Texas House of Representative from 1907-1909. In 1901 he married Gertrude Wright and they were to have three children. Also, while in the Texas House he helped establish the State Tubercular Sanatorium at Carlsbad.
Then in 1917 he sold the newspaper to become a full time writer of western stories for the many “pulp” magazines of the time.
These story papers were very popular and got their name because they were printed on newsprint or “pulp” paper. He published in such magazines as “Big-Book Western Magazine,” “Thrilling Ranch Stories,” “Western Romances,” and others, often under such names such as Tex Janis, William Crump Rush or George Bowles.
Pulp magazines also published stories of romance, science fiction or fantasy, and adventure and as well as true crime and mystery. In fact, it was this last genre that was where many writers of detective stories got their start. Perhaps you’ve heard of Perry Mason? His creator, Erle Stanley Gardner, published regularly in the “pulps,” developing the techniques and characters that would later become famous in his novels and on television.
The 1927 silent movie “Tumbling River” starring Tom Mix was based on a Grinstead novel and another, “Sunset of Power” became a 1936 film with Buck Jones starring.
The donated novel, “When Texans Ride,” was published in 1938, along with “The Texas Feud,” “The Texas Trail,” and “The Red Scalp.” Gertrude Grinstead died in 1946 and her husband two years later.
Incidentally, Grinstead’s works are frequently available from Amazon.com.
