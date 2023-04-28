Today we shop for our groceries in immense buildings with long lines of freezers loaded with frozen food products. However, 80 years ago Athens shoppers browsed at much smaller stores with fewer available products and almost no frozen foods. Yet things were changing, as described in the May, 1941 Athens Weekly Review “Historical and Home-Coming Edition” in a story about the Athens Piggly-Wiggly market. The sub-head read: “Swift Branded Meats and Birds Eye Frozen Foods Are Featured."
According to the story, the first Athens Piggly Wiggly had opened in 1928 on the north side of the courthouse square, then later moved to a building off the square on East Corsicana Street. So why the move? Because they needed a bigger building and also more parking spaces since more customers had cars and parking on the square was sometimes hard to find. Incidentally, the building is still there and is now used as a storage facility.
And not only was the new building larger - 5,500 square feet with numerous parking spots in front and on the sides of the building but it was also air conditioned!
The reporter proudly announced: "It is the only refrigerated air-conditioned grocery store in Athens. The air which circulates through the store is cooled through frosted coils. People will find this store a more than pleasant place in which to shop during the warm months."
Another feature of the store were the two "walk-in refrigerated boxes" for meats, vegetables, fruits and other perishables. Also, store personnel apparently traveled to Dallas twice a week to get the fruits and vegetables that were kept in the refrigerated spaces during the warm months. "This assures buyers of getting fresh merchandise which has been properly cared for until the time he purchases it," said the reporter.
The store also offered a line of meat products from the Swift Company as well as a "line of fancy and domestic cheeses..." In addition, there were also Birdseye products which are "kept frozen from one season to another." Frozen foods - thanks to an innovator named Clarence Birdseye.
In 1916 he went to Labrador to trap foxes and there he found the indigenous people had learned how to quickly freeze fish and other types of meat (called flash freezing) to preserve the product. Then once the meat was thawed it was quite tasty. At the time frozen food, though available, was not appealing. This was because in a commercial setting meat was frozen slowly, which allowed ice crystals to form in the cells and then when thawed the meat wasn’t appealing. Using the flash freezing process prevented the crystals forming, assuring a tastier product once thawed.
When World War I began Birdseye moved his family back to New York and to continue his experiments with the idea of flash freezing and its possible commercial use. However, technology to do this successfully was still lacking.
At the time most people had ice boxes – a chest cooled by an actual chunk of ice. Though available, electric refrigerators were too expensive for most Americans. The challenge was that ice boxes couldn’t get cold enough to keep frozen foods.
But Birdseye still had hope and so he borrowed against his life insurance to open his own freezing plant located near the fishing docks in Gloucester Massachusetts. It was a beginning for commercial expansion.
Eventually Birdseye sold out to what became General Foods Corporation but the new owner soon had more challenges to sell its frozen products. This was because in the 1930s grocers often lacked the necessary freezers to handle frozen foods and were often reluctant to purchase the equipment for what might prove to be a short term fad. Also, customers were possibly reluctant to buy “frosted foods” because of their previous experiences with poorly frozen foods.
To handle the issues, General Foods began to rent the required freezers to grocers to display the Birdseye products but still customer acceptance was slow. Then came World War II.
Rationing of commercial products became standard to assure wartime needs, and that meant that canned foods were affected because of the metal involved. However, frozen foods, packed in cardboard and wax paper weren’t rationed so they could increase their sales. Also, since more women were employed the frozen products became very convenient.
After the war more people had freezers and this also assured the success of frozen food sales. Then in 1953 the legendary TV dinner arrived and that was only the beginning.
A simple discovery and a new idea in 1916 changed life in America.
