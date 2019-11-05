Veteran’s Day of course is the time when we remember and honor the men and women who served in our armed forces. And it is particularly poignant this year as we remember the veterans of World War II, many of whom are gradually passing away. Three of these men were from Henderson County and here are their stories.
The reporter in the October 25, 1945 Athens Review began the account as Ira F. Lewis Jr. returned to Athens High School. “But Tuesday, when Pvt. Lewis stood in the doorway of the teachers and the superintendent…there had been Bataan, Corregidor, Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima…” the reporter wrote.
However, Lewis had changed. “Instead of a carefree lad with books under his arms, there stood in front of those teachers a man, a man who knew the bitterness of war and captivity first hand…” He was on his way to Rusk to visit his parents, whom he had not seen since he enlisted before Pearl Harbor.
Lewis had been captured at the fall of Bataan and then spent several years as a POW in Japan. However, this ended suddenly just after he and his fellow prisoners experienced a earthquake – caused by the American bombing of Nagasaki, some 60 miles away.
The light from the bomb drop at night lit up the camp – and it indicated their soon to come freedom. A few days later the POWs were told by their captives that the war was now over, and though some of them then murdered their captors, they all fled. Lewis found his way to Tokyo where he found work briefly as an interpreter of an American officer, until he shipped out for San Francisco and from there to return home.
Once back in Athens Lewis was “more interested in the people he knows in Athens” than answering the many questions they had. Also, he was in fine health – in fact he’d gained 50 pounds since he was released.
One county resident who saw action at the front was Trinidad resident Richard E. Oster. According to the January 6, 1944 Athens Review. Oster had enlisted in the Navy in February, 1940 and had seen action in both the North Atlantic and South Pacific.
Oster described one confrontation as he wrote, “We were operating out of Santa Cruz and Tulagi after their seizure of our forces in August, 1942 flying patrol hops and making raids on Guadalcanal.” The raids were so serious on some islands north of Guadalcanal, that Oster and his PBYs were sent up.
On March 25, 1943 they took off, their craft loaded with anti-personnel bombs. However, cloud cover prevented them bombing the enemy so they finally dropped their load at less than 1000 feet. Then one of the bombs hit ground and Oster explained what happened next: “The concussion was terrific and almost blew us out of the sky. It knocked rivets out of the hull and bent the wings. We had some pork chops to cook later and after the explosion they were hanging from the control cables. Coffee grounds were everywhere. My typewriter flew across the compartment and hit our navigator in the head knocking him cold…”
Marine Nuel H. Allen, whose mother lived in Athens, was a witness to the demise of three first line American aircraft carriers from his battle station on an American cruiser.
One time his ship and the USS Hornet were attacked by enemy planes and the order was given to abandon ship. Many of the carrier crew ended up on Allen’s ship. “The next morning,” Allen wrote, “we cleaned up the ship and had a mass burial at sea. We dug out all of extra clothes for the Hornet’s men.”
Another night Allen’s ship received orders to confront the enemy. “Our gunners are good men, darn good,” Allen remembered, “And every gun on our ship has an ‘E’ for efficiency. You could have seen why that night when our gun went off. It was like all hell had broken loose.”
Allen told the Athens Review: “I feel that there is a big job to do out there in the Pacific. There are a lot of good men out there. We owe them a lot, and we cannot let them down.”
