As newspapers reporters cover current community events, occasionally they encounter an unusual event or person and these stories can be timeless glimpses of human nature. The Athens press has covered these over the years so here are some examples of what I call “quirky.”
Sometimes the romances of locals make the national press. One example was from the Chillicothe (Missouri) Weekly Crisis of April 24, 1884 when it was announced: “Athens, Texas has 55 young men and only eight young ladies.” Then came a unique remedy: “Some of the eastern cities should form a woman’s emigration society and send out a supply of superfluous young ladies.”
One time the issue was competition for young men. The Memphis Daily Appeal of November 17, 1883 announced that “in Athens, Texas, several married men are living with their fourth wife, some with their third and a majority with their second wives.” In fact, young bachelors complained that these widowers “had consumed the crop of marriageable young girls.”
Then some years later a Shreveport newspaper in August, 1910 reported that a Brownsboro man had resorted to writing the Dallas postmaster for help in finding a wife. According to the report from August 11, 1910 the young man asked “if there be any women there advertising for men please let them know about me, and tell them to send their picture so I can see them and see if I can pick out the one that will suit me.” He signed himself “Your friend Cy Carson.”
Today if you have lost a pet there are local websites where you can advertise, but years ago one Athens dog wouldn’t have needed that since he found his own way home. With some help, of course.
The headline in the Athens Weekly Review of June 18, 1942 ran: “Hitchhiking Dog Returns to Athens Via Classified Ad” and it related, “Mrs. Guy Rogers’ hitchhiking dog Shorty after a four day trip through East Texas has been brought home by a classified ad run in the Athens Review.”
“Shorty …was picked up east of Athens and taken to Jacksonville,” wrote the reporter. From there he was picked up again and taken to Longview. The story continued: “Picked up at Longview the dog jumped from the car he was riding at Eustace and started to make his way home to Athens.
Then north of town he met a storeowner who took him in until they read of the classified ad offering a reward for his return.
His owners were obviously relieved as he came home. “I have been worrying about that dog,” said Mr. Rogers, “My wife is in California and didn’t know he was missing.”
Today we often recycle household items to benefit the environment, but during World War II it was far different. At that time they recycled products like rubber because the original product was simply not available due to the war. So to encourage this type of recycling, authorities even paid for whatever rubber products there were – in any form.
And Athenians responded – as illustrated in an Athens Review story of June 25, 1942 with the headline: ”Trouble, Trouble, a Penny A Pound But Worth It All.”
“It is to be doubted seriously whether there will be a piece of rubber large enough to see left in Henderson County when the scrap rubber collection campaign ends June 30,” the reporter announced, then continued the story. “The penny a pound offer has brought out searchers who are combing gutters, streets, alleys and highways for the precious product.”
One example of the interest was when one man was spotted rolling a large truck tire along an Athens gutter with one hand, and carrying a bag in the other hand. In the bag was a large inner tube and he also had a length of garden hose over his shoulder.
“You’ll get something for that old tire,” a passerby told him. “I hope so,” the man said, then added, “It ain’t brought me nothing but trouble so far.” But he was willing to go to the effort. “The government asked us to help by collecting rubber and I’m trying to do my part.”
Fashionable attire in Athens was the subject of another Athens Weekly Review article from May 31, 1923 under the headline “Knickers Bring Snickers.” The reporter began, “Paris styles are but a few minutes distance from New York and the distance is even shorter from New York to Athens.” The writer continued: “Knickers for some time have been common on the streets of Athens. No longer do they create a second look.” These knee length trousers were often sported by golfers at the time.
However just the afternoon before a young woman was seen “strutting forth around the square wearing a semblance of knee breeches.” However, what she wore was actually “a pair of Khaki overalls that had been abbreviated at the knees for the occasion…” The response from the witnesses? “There were many guffaws from those on the street.” The reporter summarized it: ”Verily Fashion doth permeate the uttermost parts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.