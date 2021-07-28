It was certainly a busy few days in early 1933 for authorities in both Henderson and Anderson Counties when Howard Wingate, Linzie Williams and Emmett Pettiette were charged with robbing the First State Bank of Eustace on January 16. And as often occurs with such cases, the local media was ready and eager to cover the story and the background.
The headline in the January 26, 1933 Athens Weekly Review was "Three Eustace Bank Robbers Caught; Two Make Confession" and when the trio were charged it was a dramatic scene. The reporter described it: "The charges were filed in Justice B.C. Hall's court as the three accused men, guarded by officers, and a large crowd of curious citizens occupied every available seat in the office in the basement of the court house."
At the time of his arrest Warren had some $50 on him, telling authorities that it was his “cut” of the robbery, but that he had “lost the rest of it.” This amount plus the nearly $400 also retrieved from him was returned to the bank – but some $1000 was still missing.
At his arrest Wingate (described as “dapper”) was dressed in a dark suit and tie, and proved friendly and talkative as he readily responded to questioning. After all, he said, he wanted to “get it over with as soon as possible.”
He continued his congeniality at the jail when interviewed by a Review reporter, as he admitted his participation in the robbery. However, another participant, Emmett Pettiette, also in the Henderson County Jail, continued to deny any part in the crime.
The third suspect, Linzie Williams, also in the jail, was just as talkative as Wingate who he had known for many years since they were first cousins. While he was in original custody in Anderson County, Williams went with officers to his Palestine home to reveal where he had buried the approximately $400 that was his share of the loot. He also showed them where he had secured the firearm used in the holdup.
Moreover, his stay in the Palestine jail brought a request from his mother: “She told the officers that she wanted him there so that she could take him special foods and do other things for him while he was awaiting trial.” In addition, she insisted that her son had never been in trouble before and she accused Wingate and Petiette of “enticing” him into the robbery.
Another challenge came when in their search to apprehend Wingate, Henderson County and Anderson County officials had originally been directed to a house where he had been spotted. However, just as the officers pulled up at that location they saw a man run out the back of the house but when he failed to follow deputies’ orders to halt, the officers fired. Said the reporter: “Deputy Sheriff Wright shot three times with his pistol and Sheriff Sweeten leveled a charge of No. 4 shot at him with a sawed-off shotgun." Assuming that the fleeing man was Wingate, the deputies continued to search and later apprehended him.
The reporter continued the story giving the name of the fleeing man.: “He was identified as Joe Herrington, who lived nearby. Herrington told the officers that he had been threatened by another suitor of the lady whom he was visiting at the house and he thought his time had come when the officers drove up to the house.”
Sweeten’s shotgun blast had struck Herrington but he was not seriously injured, but while Wingate was not yet caught at that time he later surrendered to another deputy.
Once in custody, Williams described how Wingate, who he called the instigator of the robbery, had originally planned to strike at a bank in Malakoff. Yet upon arrival they were suspicious since “things didn’t look just right.” So though they first wanted to just go home, Wingate suggested they drive to Eustace and rob the bank there.
At the Eustace bank Williams and Wingate had entered the bank while Pettiette remained in the car and after it was over the three men drove back through Malakoff through Cross Roads and then to Cayuga. They paused along the way to divide the loot.
The robbers’ car had also been located and was identifiable by an interesting feature. The reporter described it: “The taped windshield, which had been noticed by several people, had been removed and had not been replaced.”
