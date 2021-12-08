Though media stories about spouses shooting each other are common in the media today we might be tempted to think that such things were rare in the past. Until, that is, we look at the headline in the Athens Weekly Review of Aug. 27, 1936 – which read “Former Athens Teacher Kills Her Husband.” It was a tragic story that went beyond Athens – being covered in several Texas newspapers.
The shooter was Dr. Grace Humphreys Hood, who had once taught in Athens schools and at the time of the shooting was a physician practicing in Fort Worth. The reporter in the Review story added that Dr. Hood, graduate of a Galveston medical school, had once been married to Athens barber Oscar Hood but was divorced. Her original hometown was at Ben Wheeler.
According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram account quoted in the Review story, the shooting of Ross Turner, 51 year old salesman, occurred at Dr. Hood’s medical office. She told local authorities that she had fired the shot from “a frontier type .45 caliber pistol” as her husband attacked her with a surgical knife.
Dr. Hood said that she had left the room briefly during the argument but on her return her husband stood up, holding the knife to threaten her. She ran to secure the gun that she carried in her satchel and fired just one shot at him.
“The bullet struck his chest, ranged downward and came out under his arm, it broke a rung of a chair and struck the wall,” said the reporter. The victim managed to flee the office, and but despite medical attention from a doctor and nurses in adjacent medical offices, he was transported to the hospital and died soon after.
Before he succumbed to his injuries, stated the reporter, “...Turner told the ambulance attendant that his wife had shot him. “ At the hospital “...he moaned “’God forgive her,’”...then repeated the same statement several times before he lapsed into unconsciousness.
Meanwhile, Dr. Hood had become hysterical at the time of the shooting and then again when she learned her husband was dead. The reporter described that her response: “’It can’t be so!’ she moaned. ‘He is the father of my baby. My baby cries and reaches for him.’” Friends had told authorities that Dr. Hood and Turner had been married for two years and had a toddler son who was apparently being cared for at her home by a babysitter. She repeatedly asked officers if they would look at after him. “He is all I have to live for,” now,” she said.”
After the shooting Dr. Hood was hospitalized for a “nervous condition.”
Another newspaper report related that just a few hours after Dr. Hood was charged with the murder and after being released on bond proceeded to attend a patient to deliver a seven and a half pound baby boy.
According to another source, Grace May Humphreys was born in 1897 in Van Zandt County and grew up in Canton and Ben Wheeler. She graduated from Ben Wheeler High School, and then graduated from Baylor University with a B.S. degree. Her first marriage to Joseph Oscar Hood occurred about 1920 when she was apparently attending Baylor. Then after graduating from Baylor, Grace enrolled in the Medical Department of Texas University at Galveston and graduated in 1926. She served an internship and completed post graduate work in the northeast before she and her husband were divorced in 1928. That year she practiced general medicine in Ben Wheeler, and then opened an office in Fort Worth.
Dr. Hood and radio salesman Ross Ralph Turner were married about 1933 and their son was born in 1935. However, the marriage was rocky and despite Dr. Hood’s filing for divorce in 1936 that was dismissed when there was a brief reconciliation. When they separated again in August 1936, Dr. Hood believed Mr. Turner was having an affair, and it was on August 25 that the shooting took place.
According to this account, Dr. Hood and Turner had argued about an hour when he tried to attack her with what was described as a “Eight inch antique surgical knife kept in a box in her office...” when she shot him.
There were no witnesses to the shooting so when a grand jury convened on September 29, 1936 they failed to produce an indictment of Dr. Hood. She was released, continued to practice medicine until 1950 then died in 1982.
