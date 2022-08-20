If you were an average man or woman in Athens a hundred years ago you probably lived a pretty routine life but still, sometimes you wanted a bit of entertainment and stimulation. You wanted to have fun! And you got it – when the “Chautauqua and Home Coming Show” came to town! Such as it did in June of 1917 – with musicians, pretty singers, choral groups, humorists and well known lecturers! All there for one entire week.
According to the June 7, 1917 issue of the Athens Weekly Review there were to be variety of attractions for the Chautauqua program. Singers such as the Metropolitan Men Singers (touted as “Half a Ton of Harmony”), lecturer Wm. Rainey Bennett, and the chance to see and hear exotic musicians such as the Hawaiins (sic). And on the final day – June 13 – was a performance by Marie Horgan in “Pinafore” – probably a section of numbers from the popular musical “HMS Pinafore.”
Today we might think all this sounds quaint and nostalgic but years ago before electronic entertainment – major films, radio, television or the internet – it certainly promised diversion for Henderson County residents. In fact, some have even speculated that nationally the decline of touring Chautauqua programs in the 1920s and 1930s could be linked to the growing popularity of radio and films.
So what was “a Chautauqua”?
One source called Chautauquas as “an adult education and social movement” in the U.S. at the time – that “brought entertainment and culture for the whole community” to outlying areas such as Athens. Actually, they developed from an idea in the 1870s when a Methodist minister and a businessman organized a system of meetings and classes to train Sunday school teachers at the Chautauqua Lake resort area in New York State. Over time it evolved into a series of touring shows offering sermons, lectures, music and other informal programs. It was at a time when self education was very much a part of American life.
By 1917 the Chautauqua programs, some operating in permanent urban venues like auditoriums as well as in rural areas with temporary facilities such as tents were popular. Actually, as long as there was a place and the right available transportation a Chautauqua could be anywhere.
These touring shows might be set up “in a well drained field near town” as one source described it, then after it was over they would dismantle the equipment and head for the next town.
So what was on the program at Athens? It was to run the week and the first day featured the Althea Players “six talented girls, all of whom play the violin and sing” as well as the Beasey Sisters. The second day featured the aforementioned men singers, as well as Ada Roach, “the Sunshine Girl” and Brooks Fletcher, a “giant mentally and a cyclone speaker. An intellectual feast.”
“Fun and frolic” was promised on the third day – along with “education for the children.” This consisted of Mr. Wm. Rainey Bennett who was a “forceful lecturer on important subjects.” One lecture was titled “The Man Who Can” and was described as “..a great inspiring fusillade of facts, fun and fancy.” He also presented a program titled “Stand up Ye Dead” that was to “put new life into communities..” The lecture was described as “Powerful, practical, enlivened with beautiful description.” The program also featured “The Hawaiins” – whose “exotic music” was called “enhancing.”
The fourth day featured “Patriotism Progress and Happiness’ and featured the cast of the New York play “Little Women” as well as “a concert of merit” with the Jenkins-Archinard Co.
The fifth day featured lecturer Edw. Amherst Ott – “with beautiful diction and suburb variety of expression Ott flashes his sentences toward you and nearly every one of them goes through you with a thrill.” Also on the program was the Horman-Hill Company, consisting of Ruby Norman and Peggy Hill, with “violin music, costumed sketches, and pianologues.” Another featured performer was Frank Ducrot, “the magician and man of mystery, offers a program that will amuse and astound both old and young.”
Sixth day features were Geo H. Bradford who was described as “...convincing, so reasonab [sic] so eloquent, so effective that great audiences in the largest cities all over the union have be swayed and carried by storm of this statesman.” Also on the sixth day were the Keller and Stewart Wille duo with “Pinafore” with Ms. Horgan was the finale on the seventh day.
Chautauqua – a week of fun, frolic and education!
