In the December 3, 1925 Athens Weekly Review the headline told the story. It read: “Thanksgiving Day Tragedy Brings Pall Over City – 4 Dead” and the reporter called it “one of the saddest tragedies in the history of Athens." For on the previous week, on Thanksgiving, November 27 an Athens-bound train collided with a seven passenger Dodge, killing four in the car and injuring others.
Killed were the driver, E.I. Henry, Athens businessman, as well as his 8 year old daughter Martha Ellen; also Mrs. A.C. Hart, as well as six year old Lila Beth Lusk, both of Athens. The injured included Mrs. Hart's husband, Mrs. Henry, and young Mary Francis Edwards.
The accident occurred about 6 p.m. that Thanksgiving evening, and took place about a mile east of the Pauline Community. The reporter related: "The crossing at this point is on a sharp curve and is obscured by a high embankment. Just beyond the crossing, coming this way is a short hill which further obscures the crossing."
Mr. Henry was driving a Dodge with "a winter top", as remembered by Carl Bennett, perhaps the only witness to the accident. He was on a hill opposite and behind the Henry car when he heard the whistle of the approaching locomotive and slowed his car. Then just as he was lighting a cigarette he heard the collision and by the time he reached the scene he saw several survivors crawling out the auto wreckage. The train had pushed the automobile about 20 feet down the track. The reporter related: "The section foreman reports that several of the occupants were thrown from the car with the impact and were found at various points. Blood stains on the ground would indicate that this version was correct."
The occupants of the car were returning from a visit to the Buckner's Orphan Home at Dallas where they had gone to help provide new clothes for the residents.
The train that struck the Henry car was due at Athens at 4:35 but was running late. After the impact according to the reporter, "The train ran some distance [down the track] before it was brought to a stop. Both the dead and injured were placed in the baggage car and record time made to Mabank.” Then apparently the train continued to Dallas for the injured to be treated in hospitals. In fact when the train arrived a former Athenian named O.T. Boyd had made arrangements to quickly transfer the victims. In fact city officials assisted the process as they cleared the streets and kept the signal lights open to give the ambulances the right of way.
It was also reported in the December 3, 1924 Review that the conductor of the train that collided with the Henry car had noted:”.. that the train had whistled for the crossing and that the engineer had begun to slow down to pick up a passenger at Pauline.”
Then on Saturday – just two days after the accident – and no doubt the first Saturday of the upcoming Christmas shopping season, “every business house in the city was closed Saturday for the funeral of the victims of the Thanksgiving day auto wreck.” There was such a crowd that all seats in the church were occupied, and those who could not find seats waited outside. Four ministers conducted the services.
The reporter observed, “All business ceased in the city and every place remained closed during the services at the church. The large Saturday crowd of people thronging the streets felt the sadness that seemingly pervaded the very atmosphere. Conversations were carried on in hushed tones and scarcely was there a face that showed a smile.”
Especially poignant was when the engineer of the train in the accident met Mr. and Mrs. Lusk, parents of one of the victims. “Crushed under the grief of his first accident in his 22 years with the railroad, Mr. R.J. Burgoyne broke down and wept. His grief was augmented by the fact that he has a little girl about the age of Lila Beth and Martha Ellen,” noted the reporter. Engineer Burgoyne had attended the services accompanied by other railroad officials at the personal invitation of Mr. and Mrs. Lusk. Also, they had sent a telegram to the engineer saying that they “held him blameless in the accident …and extended to him their deepest sympathy.”
Meanwhile telegrams of sympathy had poured in from around the country and especially to the Review office partly because Mr. Lusk was on the Review staff.
