From the early days, there have been families in Athens and Henderson County who settled in the area and then served their individual communities. One of these was the Stirman family and from the beginning they demonstrated a continued dedication to the area by not just their service in local organizations but also in the retail area. One early pioneer in this family was V.I. Stirman and his drug store, it then continued with other family members and most recently was demonstrated by the late Carol Stirman Barton whose community example continued the family’s commitment into the 21st century.
As described by local historian/judge J.J. Faulk in his 1929 Henderson County history, V.I. Sitrman was born in Athens in 1855. Faulk wrote: “Like most of all the young men of his day he had his experience at farming, but that didn’t appeal to him, and he took to mercantile pursuits.” And for Mr. Stirman that meant the establishment of a drug store that operated for many years.
According to the Athens Weekly Review Historical and Home-Coming edition of May, 1941, the Stirman Drug Store was established in April, 1888 and “since the beginning of the drug store it has steadily grown and prospered, employing new methods of drug merchandising…” About 1905 or so the store was relocated to a new location on the square and also remodeled and redecorated. In keeping with his desire to keep up to date, Stirman Drugs installed the first soda fountain in Athens.
Also, Judge Faulk’s history delineated Mr. Stirman’s membership in the local Christian church, and how he had once served as Henderson County Superintendent of Schools. Wrote Faulk: “Taken all around, Mr. Stirman has been a useful and loyal citizen of Athens, and no man enjoys a wider circle of staunch friends than he.” At his death, the drug store management was assumed by his son W.,B. Stirman and according to the 1941 article, at that time it had filled a half million prescriptions. The soda fountain continued in operation and according to the reporter, “Here Athens residents could enjoy not just ice cream treats but also a full luncheon menu.”
Another Stirman family member active in the Athens retail community was Newbern Stirman who operated a popular jewelry store. He was born in Athens in 1891 then worked at the family’s drug store and also delivered the Athens Review. In 1928 Newbern and his sister Mabel Stirman, at the time county clerk, purchased an already existing jewelry store and operated it as the N&M Jewelry store. Eventually Newburn acquired full interest in the store and it bore his name.
Newburn was a charter member of the Athens Rotary Club in 1927 and served as its president for many years. He was also active in the First Christian Church of Athens as well as served as on boards of local financial institutions. He died in 1965.
His daughter and son in law, Carol Stirman Barton and Leroy Barton continued to operate the Stirman Jewelry Company until 1992. According to the Athens Daily Review of October 11, 1992 Leroy had begun to work in the store in 1952, the same year he and Carol Stirman were married, then in 1965 he and his wife bought the business and moved it to 117 N. Prairieville St.
Continuing the Stirman commitment to the Athens Community, the Mrs. Barton herself served on various local organizations. As a family statement stated, “From her early years working the family retail business on the square to serving 16 years on the Athens City Council, Carol has touched many lives, throughout her years of service.”
Carol had been chairman of Keep Athens Beautiful, and of the Athens Cemetery Association, as well as on the board of the Henderson County Humane Society and the Athens Country Club. Active in Athens’ First Presbyterian Church, Ms. Barton was president of the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society. These organizations were a special favorite commitment as according to the family statement, “Her love for animals is evident in the numerous hours she has given to help animals need.”
And perhaps Mrs. Barton’s dedication and that of her family to the Athens community can be summarized in the family statement: “Carol’s deep roots and genuine love for the Athens Community is evident and will be appreciated by local citizens for years to come.”
