The reporter in the April 13, 1933 Athens Weekly Review took a humorous slant in the article with the headline "'Western Magazines' In Loot taken by Gas Station Prowlers."
It stated: "Even prowlers who work most of the night and sleep during the day have time for leisurely reading with the idea of perfecting themselves in their chosen profession." Incidentally, though the culprits here were called "prowlers" we'd probably say "burglars."
It seemed that the previous Sunday night "prowlers" had broken into Doug Moss’ Brownsboro filling station and absconded with the oil on the property, a typewriter, and about 50 gallons of gasoline. Yet that wasn’t all – they also made off with Mr. Moss' current issues of the "Western Magazine." So the burglars were obvious fans of one genre of the popular “pulp” story magazines – the westerns.
Today we follow the adventures of our favorite story characters on TV and Internet video productions but years ago fans did the same in the many story magazines sold on their nearby newsstand. Usually priced at 10 or 15 cents per issue, these publications often thousands of copies each issue.
The pulps got the name since they were published on cheap wood pulp paper – a contrast to the more expensive magazines that were called “slicks.” These last were more prestigious literarily speaking but the pulps had their readers. Most popular from the 1920s to the 1940s, pulp magazines were sometimes based on one character (like “The Shadow”) and others published many different stories. Especially popular were the serials – a continuing story in successive issues. Among the subjects were science fiction, fantasy, detective and mystery stories, and of course romances. They were also known as often being lurid, emotional, dramatic and even suggestive in their content and their covers. Also, since there were so many of them and editors were constantly in need of new material, they were often open to new writers. In fact, some later bestselling novelists got their start in the pulps. For example, Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan and Erle Stanley Gardner’s Perry Mason either first appeared in pulps or grew out of their authors’ contributions to that market.
As we’ve seen one of the most popular genres was – especially to the Brownsboro burglars – the westerns. And we are familiar with some of these characters today. For example in 1919 Johnson McCulley published “The Curse of Capistrano” in the “All-Story Magazine.” Its main character of course was Zorro and though originally to be a one-time appearance that soon changed. Then silent movie star Douglas Fairbanks read it on his honeymoon, and since he was looking for a subject for his action movies, his classic film, "The Mark of Zorro" was the result. The rest, so they say, is history.
Though we can’t be sure perhaps the Brownsboro burglars swiped one of the most popular publications – the “Western Story Magazine.” This first appeared in 1919 and promised the reader “Big Clean Stories of Outdoor Life.” The company already published “Detective Story Magazine” and in this new project they sought a similar product based on westerns.
Though many writers contributed to “Western Story Magazine” one of the most prolific was Max Brand (real name Fred Faust) whose first story appeared in 1920. For the next dozen years there would often appear three Brand stories per issue, though usually published under a different pen name. He also created the character of young intern Dr. Kildare, who later appeared in a series of movies, and a 1960s TV series. Faust/Brand died in 1944 in Italy while traveling with troops as a newspaper correspondent.
However, in the early 1930s there appeared cruder competition. These magazines printed violent and explicit stories – and probably covers. Some of these new titles were “Lariat Story Magazine,” and “Wild West Weekly.” Said one source: “Compared with these titles, Western Story’s commitment to the honorable cowboys and the wide, open prairies seemed old-fashioned.”
In 1932 even with a cover price reduction to a dime, “Western Story” never regained its previous sales record and even with scaling back to once a month, by 1949 the publication was out of business.
So we might assume that the burglars who stole the magazines wanted to catch upon their reading - and they also might get something else. The reporter put it this way: "Those who had read the magazines reported they had contained some particularly interesting stories about 'bad men of the Southwest' together with details as to their methods of operations."
Or since the loot included a typewriter, maybe they wanted to write their own stories.
