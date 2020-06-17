When Athens’ First United Methodist Church recently refurbished their building they actually restored a part of their history.
In the hall outside the newly renovated sanctuary was installed a pair of stained glass windows that had been preserved from the original church which had been formerly located on the courthouse square. One of those windows bore an inscription commemorating long time members J.J. Faulk and Genie Faulk.
The names should be familiar to long time Athens residents as well as local history buffs since they both were prominent residents in the community a hundred years ago. James Jonathan Faulk, known as J.J. (1851-1935) had been a well-known Henderson County attorney who also served as a local judge, Texas House representative and state senator. He was also the author of the definitive 1929 History of Henderson County that included an article by Mrs. Faulk, known as “Miss Genie” who had her own sense of dedication to church and community.
When Mrs. Faulk died in 1941 the headline in the May 22 Athens Weekly Review article that year stated: “Mrs. J. J. Faulk Passes Away at 1:08 Saturday” and the adjacent article also reflected local sentiment: “Benefactor of Athens to be Buried Sunday.” The service was to be held naturally in the church that was especially dear to Miss Genie – Athens’ First Methodist Church where was placed the commemorative window. So who was this lady?
“Her death ended a long and noble career,” wrote the reporter and then detailed that “She had been confined to her bed for many years and although an invalid she maintained her interest in the affairs of the world until just a few weeks ago.”
Though originally from Jasper County, Miss Genie lived most of her life in Athens, except for the few years she and her husband lived in Austin when he was a state senator. Faulk himself died in 1935.
Born Miss Eugenia Beatty (one source gives her name as Regina), Mrs. Faulk and her husband were married in Austin in 1882 in an event attended by then Governor Roberts. “Mr. and Mrs. Faulk were acquainted with the great and near-great of early day Texas by reason of his early entry into politics,” wrote the reporter in the obituary.
The mother of five children, Mrs. Faulk was certainly devoted to the local Methodist church and its Sunday school. “There is hardly a native citizen of Athens now living that was not at one time a member of her Sunday school class,” wrote the reporter. And the children responded – “She devoted her life to the Sunday school work and children all but worshipped her.” However, even in later life when her “doctors forced her to take to her bed” she was at church as often as possible to “look after ‘her children.’”
Her devotion to her church and community was quite evident in the donations. In 1935 she donated $5000 to the church to assist with a debt – the contribution enabled them to “liquidate the outstanding indebtedness against the educational building…” At the time she was also honored by being named “Mother of Methodism” in Athens because of her devotion to the Sunday school department.
Senator and Mrs. Faulk had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1931.
Mrs. Faulk’s community devotion was indicated by her donation of land to build the Henderson County Memorial Library in 1936.
At that time the library was located in the courthouse and the reporter in an Athens Weekly Review article in the April 2, 1936 issue described Mrs. Faulk’s contribution. “In recognition of its value as a cultured center for the town or county,” the reporter wrote, “Mrs. J. J. Faulk recently donated a very choice and valuable lot across from the First Baptist Church for the erection of a permanent library building and club rooms for the women of Henderson County.”
The report continues: “As soon as the time seems propitious, plans will be made to carry out the wishes of ‘Miss Genie’ whose life has been spent in contact with the children of the town, thereby touching almost every home, during the years gone by.”
Though the library was later built on the land and did operate for several years it eventually moved to its present location on Prairieville and the former library building is now occupied by the children’s programming for the Presbyterian Church.
Throughout her life “Miss Genie” definitely demonstrated her love for church and community.
