The readers of the Athens Weekly Review in the 1930s of course saw a wide variety of articles covering Henderson County news. However, occasionally they also saw captioned photos covering people and events from the national scene. Many of these concerned recent movies, as well as the activities of politically or socially prominent figures – something that today we see in social media and on television news. However, the July 30, 1936 issue contained something unusual.
Under the headline “Siamese Twin Weds Musician” and captioned “Wedding Scene at Dallas” the story continued. It read: “’Honeymoon for Three' might well be the theme song of this unusual wedding at the Texas Centennial exposition's Cotton Bowl in Dallas. During the ceremony, pictured here, Violet Hilton, a brunet Siamese twin sister, became the wife of Jimmy Moore, a musician and dander with the Hilton sisters' night club troupe. Sister Daisy, who has been joined with Violet since birth, assured spectators that "’the marriage will cause no rift between us.’"
So what’s the story?
Conjoined twins – or Siamese twins as they were known then – are of course identical twins who are born physically attached to each other in some way. Today these children can often be surgically separated to live their own lives, but when Violet and Daisy Hilton were born in 1908 this wasn’t possible. So in the end the girls supported themselves in about the only way possible for the disabled at the time – show business.
Born in England to an unwed mother, Daisy and Violet Hilton were connected at the hips but shared no major organs. Because their mother couldn’t support them. another couple in effect "purchased" them. According to the twins' later account, their "owners" controlled the girls with physical abuse as they got them ready for the stage.
When they were three years of age, Daisy and Violet began their show business career, touring Britain, then Europe, and Australia, arriving in the U.S. in 1916. Their "controllers" continued to abuse the children, keeping them in seclusion when they weren’t performing. They learned to play jazz – Violet the saxophone and Daisy the violin – and eventually settled in Texas.
Finally in 1931 the girls sued their sponsors and became free, with a six figure settlement. They continued to tour in the popular vaudeville shows of the time. Billed as “The Hilton Sisters,” as Daisy became a blonde they also wore different costumes to tell them apart. Then as vaudeville faded in the 1930s they performed where they could find work – even in burlesque theaters.
Then in 1932 Daisy and Violet appeared in the film "Freaks" - now a cult classic, but at the time and since controversial for its content and story.
The Review picture was from this period as the girls sought happiness in romance and unfortunately it was not to bring them what they sought. The marriage to Jimmy Moore was actually, according to one source, a publicity stunt and sadly had little chance of success since the groom was gay. It was eventually annulled in 1946. Daisy married in 1941, but sadly the link only lasted 10 days and like with Violet, her husband was also gay.
Then in 1951 the twins starred in their second film – a biopic of sorts – an exploitation film called "Chained for Life." Later they would tour with both this film and "Freaks" as personal appearances.
Their last public appearance was in 1961 at a North Carolina drive in, but when their tour manager abandoned them there they had no means of transportation and so they had to take a job in a local supermarket. They worked there for the rest of their lives.
In January 1969 when they did not come to work their store manager contacted authorities who secured entrance into their home. They found Daisy and Violet dead, apparently sick from Hong Kong flu, and it was found that Daisy had died first, then Violet several days later. They were buried in Charlotte.
The Review picture and article no doubt came from a national press agency, and was probably intended to keep their names before the public. Indeed, the Hilton Sisters’ celebrity came from a challenging physical condition – which even today is difficult for those involved. Conjoined twins today often lead normal and successful lives – but in 1936 and over their lives for Violet and Daisy that possibility just never seemed to happen.
